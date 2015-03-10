Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Autodecor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 80 Revised from CARE A4 ASR Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.8 Reaffirmed Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 44.1 Reaffirmed Bundy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Evershine Oleochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Reaffirmed Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 406.3 Reaffirmed Ltd L B Kunjir ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Madhu India Deco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Marson Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Mg Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Nalli Chinnasami Chetty ST Bk Fac CARE A2 70 Reaffirmed Nandeshwari Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Nutech Engineering Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Phillips Carbon Black Ltd CP* CARE A1 2000 Assigned *The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks Pilot Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10 Cr) R.E. Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 270 Reaffirmed Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Sarthak Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Screen-O-Tex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 2.25 Cr) Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 119.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.92 Cr) Venus Biosciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport LT Bk Fac CARE D 25135.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Anil Exports (India) Bk Fac - - Suspended Anutex Shopping Mall Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 165.2 Assigned Apollo Zipper India Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE BBB- (SO) 1350 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Bharat Hotels Limited (BHL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ) Apollo Zipper India Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)$ CARE BBB- (SO) 250 Assigned $ backed by letter of comfort from Bharat Hotels Limited (BHL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ). Asian Aerosol Oan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 129.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.75 Cr) ASR Traders LT Bk Fac/Short- CARE BB-/CARE 255 Reaffirmed term Bk Fac * A4 *Reclassified from ST to LT/ST, #Reclassified from LT to ST Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Autodecor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 385.7 Revised from CARE B Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.4 Revised from CARE B Bannari Amman Flour Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 236.5 Reaffirmed Bharathi Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 460 Assigned Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 153.1 Reaffirmed Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4+ Bundy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Dheer Agri Godowns LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 394.3 Assigned *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (PunGrain) and maintenance of DSRA Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs# CARE A- (SO) Assigned Ltd. #Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs# CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Ltd. #Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Evershine Oleochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Evershine Oleochem Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 15 Reaffirmed A4 Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Golden Triangle Fort And Palace Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.1 Assigned H.S. Agro LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 135.4 Assigned Hari Construction And Associates Pvt Bk facility - - Suspended Ltd Hitech Die Cast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jai Prakash Sewa Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 887.5 Revised from CARE A- Jatin Agro LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 521.7 Assigned *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (PunGrain) and maintenance of DSRA Jaypee Institute Of Information LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 454.5 Revised from Technology Society CARE A- Kapil Steels Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB / CARE A4 (reduced from Rs.50.00 crore) Krishna Construction Co. Jv Jalaram LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Construction Krishna Construction Co. Jv Jalaram LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 40 Assigned Construction CARE A4+ Krishna Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kujjal Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE BBB-(SO) 400 Assigned L B Kunjir LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 368.5 Revised from CARE BB Madhu India Deco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 18.3 Revised from CARE B+ Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Marson Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Mg Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.63 Cr) Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 148.5 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Nalli Chinnasami Chetty LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77.1 Reaffirmed Nalli Nkr Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 84.3 Reaffirmed Nalli Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 924.6 Reaffirmed Nandeshwari Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 147 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.65 Cr) Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4642.2 Reaffirmed Nutech Engineering Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 181 Reaffirmed Ltd P. H. Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Padam Shree Tex Feb Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pgh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 493.2 Upgraded from CARE D Pilot Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1875.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 169.43 Cr) Pilot Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A3+ Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R J Feeds Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.E. Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Radhalaxmi Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.95 Cr) Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 690 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from Rs. 66 Cr) Rahul Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajasthan Education Institute & HealthLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.7 Assigned Society Rajasthan Fort And Palace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94.5 Assigned Red Phoenix Consultancy Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 374.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 20 Cr) Sapphire Industrial Infrastructure PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 318.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarthak Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 10 Reaffirmed A4+ Satyam Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 6.43 Cr) Screen-O-Tex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 0.57 Cr) Screen-O-Tex India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 2.75 Cr) Shree Bhavani Power Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 128.6 Reaffirmed Shree Gopal Krishna Craft Mill Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 124.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 13.11 Cr) Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Srm Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 291 Reaffirmed Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sv Creditline Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.70 crore) Universal Polysack India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 136 Reaffirmed V M Apparels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Venus Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 236.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 24.94 Cr) Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 48 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs. 7.66 Cr) Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 190 Assigned CARE A2 Vishal Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.11 Cr) Vishal Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.75 Cr) CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 