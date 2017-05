Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Rice Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE A4(SO)* *the earlier Structured Obligation (SO) ratings were assigned considering the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Parvati Industries Pvt. Ltd. (PIPL) for the rated bank facilities. The said corporate guarantee extended by PIPL now stands withdrawn Amrut Exports Bk Fac-FB - CARE A4 200 Assigned ST-EPC/PSC Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Creative Casuals India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Non-FB- CARE A3+(SO) 20 Reaffirmed ST Letter of Credit Creative Casuals India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- CARE A3+(SO) 10 Reaffirmed ST- Bk Essar Power M.P. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Guarantee Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Revised from CARE A3 Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd ST NFBB CARE A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd ST Bk Fac (iii) CARE D 65 Revised from CARE A4 Indore Sahakari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Integra Micro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed JET Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 73.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.52 CR) Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 96492.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7,223.16 cr) Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP CARE A1+ 41500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3,600.00 cr) Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Revised from CARE A4 Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels ST Bk Fac CARE D 3 Assigned Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A3+ 120 Revised from Bk limits CARE A3 Prasad International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Pratibha Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 10 debt schemes of Religare Invesco Mutual Fund Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1000 Assigned Royal Diam ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Assigned Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 550 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Revised from CARE BB+(SO)* *the earlier Structured Obligation (SO) ratings were assigned considering the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Parvati Industries Pvt. Ltd. (PIPL) for the rated bank facilities. The said corporate guarantee extended by PIPL now stands withdrawn Amit Mines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Revised from CARE B Amrit Cement Industries Ltd Bk facility CARE D Suspended Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Revised from CARE BB- Aravali Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1248.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 126.95 CR) Ashtavinayak Auto Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 137.5 Reaffirmed (enhance from 12 CR) AVK Automall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 182.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.50 CR) Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ Suspended Bengal & Assam Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 750 Revised from CARE BBB BR Designs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 30.18 CR) Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Co Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Concord Tie-Up Pvt. Ltd. Bk facility CARE BB- Suspended Creative Casuals India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT- CARE BBB+(SO) 70 Revised from Cash Credit CARE BBB(SO) Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd Bk facility CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dhanurdhar Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Power Gujarat Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Power Transmisson Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1339.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indiana Gratings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 770.9 Reaffirmed Integra Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL (i) CARE D 70 Reaffirmed Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE D 75 Revised from (ii) CARE C J.K.Bhansali & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380 Reaffirmed JAI Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.4 Assigned JET Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 411.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.66 CR) Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 229887.5Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15,634.61 cr) Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD-I CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD-II CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD-III CARE AA 8620 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Programme-IV Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA 7500 Reaffirmed Programme-V Kaizen Autocars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 109.8 Assigned Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1066.2 Reaffirmed Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1130 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 KMS Bus Manufacturers Privaet Limtied LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Knight Dealtrade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lava Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1170.5 Assigned Maru Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1905.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 201.15 CR) Naiknavare Housing Developments Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE D Withdrawn Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2450.1 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.2,517.94 crore) Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 22100 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A2 (reduced from Rs.2,250 crore) Nayaab Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE D 185 Assigned Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE C /CARE A4 Suspended Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB+ 96.2 Revised from limits CARE BBB Olive Bar & Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Assigned Patna Buxar Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9850 Withdrawn Prasad International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Pratibha Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.17.19 crore) Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 997.5 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2768.1 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A15150 Assigned Santi Polyfab India Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2200 Assigned Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Assigned A4 Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.17 CR) Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 10 Reaffirmed A4 Satman Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Shanti Parboiling Industries Bk facility CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Shrijee Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69 Reaffirmed SMS Paryavaran Ltd. Bk facility CARE C /CARE A4 Suspended Sonia Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended SRI Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 470.6 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 55.39 CR) Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Revised from CARE B+ Swastik Trading Company Bk facility CARE BB- Suspended TCJ Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Vadinar Power Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vikash Tradelink India Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Wonder Marmostone Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Wonder Minerals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 130 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)