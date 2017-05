Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ample Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.9 Reaffirmed Ankur Biochem Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Bansal Extraction & Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Devu Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Genesis Resorts Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 112720 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 7,307 crores Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed L&T Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 11 debt schemes of L&T Mutual Fund Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Pari India ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Pratisthan Coal Bricket ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Rockland Hospitals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Reduced from 1.40 crores Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 253.2 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A3 Skill Tech Engineers & Contractors Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Ltd Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1195 Reaffirmed Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Yuken India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Pharmachem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ample Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 366.8 Revised from CARE B+ Reduced from 38.90 crores Ankur Biochem Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 535.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from 71 crores Appu International LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 58.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from 8.72 crores Appu International LT Bk CARE BB+/CARE 32.5 Reaffirmed Fac/Short term Bk A4+ Fac Enhanced from 2.25 crores Austin Distributors Pvt. Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE B 348.5 Assigned B.T.S. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bansal Extraction & Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.4 Reaffirmed Bansal Extraction & Exports Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 650 Reaffirmed A4 Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3903.4 Revised from CARE BBB Reduced from 444.79 crores Borah Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 9 crores Capital Agencies Bk Fac - - Suspended Century Texofin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 232.2 Revised from CARE BB- Core Fab Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Devu Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 580 Revised from CARE BB Emmtex Synthetics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Bulk Terminal Salaya Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Genesis Resorts Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1189.1 Revised from CARE BB Gravity Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 208 Revised from CARE BB Reduced from 22.50 crores Harsh Polyfabric Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Housing Development Finance Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 72600 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 13,232 crores Ind Barath Energy Utkal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28330 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - 0 Withdrawn# # Rating withdrawn as the company has fully repaid its obligation and there is no outstanding against the rated facility. Indianoil Skytanking Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 475 Reaffirmed Kalinga Media & Entertainment Pvt. LtdProposed LT Bk CARE BBB+ (SO)* 100 Assigned Facility *The rating is backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by parent company i.e. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Society L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Maa Usha Urja Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed reduced from 24.75 crores Maharaja Roller Flour Mill Jalna Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB - 600 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Outstanding Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCDs (Series I) CARE BBB- 22.4 Reaffirmed reduced from 16.74 crores Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB (FD) 180 Reaffirmed reduced from 25.00 crores Ntpc Ltd Proposed LT CARE AAA 103068.3 Assigned Debentures Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 262.7 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.25.41 crore Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 850 Reaffirmed A3 enhanced from Rs.57 crores Paradise Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 270 Assigned Pa