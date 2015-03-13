Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Ltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Out) Arvind Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) @ (enhanced from Rs.200 crore)@ Arvind Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the CP issue of Rs.300 crore. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.300 crore will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. Edelweiss Securities Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned issue Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 295 Assigned Ltd Facilities Of Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Assigned Foods & Inns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 367.5 Assigned Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Assigned Integrated Rubian Exports Public ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Limtied Kay Kay Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - ST CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd. ST Debt Programme CARE A1+ 2000* Assigned (including CP issue) * Overall, the Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) borrowings of the company shall not exceed Rs.200 crore. Peppermint Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Real Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 725 Reaffirmed Rs Development And Constructions IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd S J Contracts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Assigned Shree Ambica Board Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd STD programme CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (including CP) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Continues on credit watch Virgo Aluminum Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 277.5 Assigned Virgo Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 160 Assigned West Coast Ingots Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Ariha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Assigned Badhri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 305.1 Assigned Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Ceedeeyes It Parks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ceedeeyes Software Technology Park PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Ceedeeyes Standard Towers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Emmay Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250.3 Assigned Ltd Facilities Of Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 985.1 Reaffirmed Foods & Inns Ltd LTL CARE BB+ 99.8 Assigned Foods & Inns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1302.7 Revised from CARE B+ Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 315.5 Assigned Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7884.5 Assigned /CARE A3 Integrated Rubian Exports Public LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.3 Revised from Limtied CARE B+ Ishwar Raj Beverages Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 91.5 Assigned Jakhotia Plastics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1446.4 Placed under credit watch Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 206.6 Placed under (Subordinate Debt) credit watch Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Placed under /CARE A3 credit watch Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB+ 442 Revised from CARE BBB Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB) CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from CARE BBB Kakade Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kalyan Sangam Infratech Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kay Kay Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Reaffirmed Kyori Oremin Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lucky Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 55 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 10.00 CR ) M.P. Jewellers (Bs) & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Methra Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 137.9 Assigned Mod Age Consultants & Advisory ServiceNCD ISSUE CARE B- 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nabha Power Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-TL - 66760 withdrawn Nabha Power Ltd Bk Fac-FB - CARE A 5240 Reaffirmed LT-ECB* Nabha Power Ltd Bk Fac-FB - CARE A 7500 Reaffirmed LT-Working Capital Limits Nabha Power Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE A 800 Reaffirmed LT-Bk Guarantees Nanu Ram Goyal & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 14 CR) Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 650 Reaffirmed (reduced from 85 CR) @ backed by Letter of Comfort (LOC) of Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2). Navayuga Infotech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 868.4 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO)(reduced from 107 CR) Network Systems And Technologies Pvt Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Nirman Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Orchid Exim India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended P.Kishanchand Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Peppermint Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.2 Assigned Rajasthan Hybrids Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Real Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 790 Reaffirmed Rs Development And Constructions IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd S J Contracts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Assigned S.P.S. Hospitality And Entertainment LT Bk Fac CARE D 157.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sakal Auto Bk Fac - - Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Scm Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Shivam Traders Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed - CC Shree Ambica Board Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 23.1 Assigned Shri Saptashringi Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT infrastructure CARE AA- 248.9 Reaffirmed bond Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series III) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 25644.9 Reaffirmed subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series VI) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4280 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4832.7 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4685.9 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2026.5 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 137.3 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 0.3 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VI) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 373.5 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VIII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1738.6 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series IX) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 3261.4 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IX) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 125740.6Reaffirmed Based) The Chennai Silks LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 267 Continues on credit watch (reduced from 61.17 CR) Unicorn Textile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Usha Spincoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 312.8 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 33.91 CR) Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 145.2 Reaffirmed Vipul Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Virgo Aluminum Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 347.5 Assigned Virgo Industries LT Bk Fac CARE A- 125 Assigned Vishwa Infrastrucures And Services PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B 4827.1 Revised from Ltd CARE C (enhanced from 332.74 CR) Vishwa Infrastrucures And Services PvtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A44940 Revised from Ltd CARE C / CARE A4 (reduced from 560.87 CR) West Coast Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.