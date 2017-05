Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1 2750 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned woRKIng capital limits of the company Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6560 Assigned Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed *These facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of group entities Bright Autoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Chelsea Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A3 318 Reaffirmed CLS Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Revised from CARE D Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 0.40 Cr) Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 % 85 (Reduced from 38.53 Cr) Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2 Cr) Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Mould Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Revised from CARE A3 JSW Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Assigned Keshav Forex & Travels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Kilpest India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Maharashtra State Power Generation ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2750 Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Maruti Fertochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Maximaa Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 75 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Niyati Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 85 Assigned P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 450 Reaffirmed Radika Exim ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.8 Assigned RKI Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 4.5 Cr) Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3000 Assigned Sirium Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 625 Reaffirmed (reduced from 67.5 Cr) Swan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4+ 180 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35 Cr) SS Fruits International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1 Assigned Tehri Pulp And Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 157.5 Reaffirmed Usher Agro Ltd ST Vendor CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing (Fund Based Usher Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Yak Education Trust General Purpose CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed rating (G.P.) Yak Education Trust Deck Cadet Courses CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery LLP ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 18000 Assigned Anand Divine Developers Pvt Ltd proposed NCD issue - 2250 Withdrawn Andhra Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 5000 Revised from Bonds CARE AA- Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 18000 Revised from Bonds CARE AA Andhra Bank Tier - II Bonds CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned (Basel III) Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Bhander Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1714.5 Assigned Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ 1971.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 397.59 Cr) *These facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of group entities. Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bright Autoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1746.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.164.94 crore) Brilliant Hotel And Infrastructure PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd C S Performance Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 31.8 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) * backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by CS Specialty Chemicals Private Limited (CSSPL). Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3294.1 Reaffirmed Chelsea Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 81 Reaffirmed A3 CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.7 Revised from CARE D CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A 20 Revised from CARE D CS Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 75 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LT Bk limits CARE BB- 158.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 1.60 Cr) Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 230 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 (enhanced from 8.70 Cr) DB Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 56880 Reaffirmed Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 261.3 Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 500 Reaffirmed @ Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte. Limited, (DECPL, operating out of Dubai, UAE) for the facilities aggregating to Rs.602 crore. Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE 5520 Reaffirmed BBB(SO)/CARE A3+(SO) (Reduced from 602 Cr) @ Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte. Limited, (DECPL, operating out of Dubai, UAE) for the facilities aggregating to Rs.602 crore Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 72.5 Reaffirmed A4 Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) Revised from CARE A+(SO) Essar Power Hazira Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Power Jharkhand Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Offshore Subsea Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Power Orissa Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Projects India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Fugro Survey (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 50 Reaffirmed Fugro Survey (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7 crore) Gangotri Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 8200 Reaffirmed Ganpatlal Pawan Kumar Traders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gee Pee Infotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Geetanjali University Bk Fac - - Suspended Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 186 Revised from CARE B (Decreased from Rs. 20.18 crore) Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 472.7 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from Rs.49.55 cr) India Infoline Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30950 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd. NCD I CARE AA 7500 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd. NCD II CARE AA 12000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd. NCD III CARE AA 6000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd. NCD IV CARE AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 5000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 Cr) India Infoline Finance Ltd. Compulsorily CARE AA (RPS) 2000 Assigned Redeemable Non-Convertible Cumulative PS Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1445.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs 133.38 Cr) Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 300 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 JSW Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2800 Assigned Kankani Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.5 Assigned Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kedia Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 15) Keshav Forex & Travels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 403 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.35.00 crore) Kilpest India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.5 Assigned Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Revised from CARE BB- Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 550 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Laxmi Enterprises Bk facility - - Suspended M S Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.3 Assigned Maharashtra State Power Generation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16503.7 Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Malegaon Manmad Kopargaon LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1462.3 Revised from Infrastructure & Toll Road Pvt Ltd CARE BBB(SO) Maruti Fertochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Masterway Consultants Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Maximaa Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 63.3 Reaffirmed Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 50 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Myco Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Neoteric Informatique Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Niko (Neco) Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Niyati Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 65 Assigned Nuaire Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 55 Cr) P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 800 Reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from 70 Cr) Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Parshwnath Dyechem Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52.9 Reaffirmed Parshwnath Dyechem Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 65 Reaffirmed A4+ Patel Phoschem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 194.3 Reaffirmed Powerage Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Prakashini Holdings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Pratiti Health Educational Institutes Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 138 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. R Chem (Somanahalli) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Ram Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 471 Assigned RKI Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 10 Cr) Sai Jyoti Logistics Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A+ (SO) 67 Reaffirmed # backed by the undertaking from Time Technoplast Limited (TTL, flagship company of Time group) to the lenders of SJL for the repayment of obligations. Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1195.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 129.90 Cr) Samraddhi Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.6 Cr) Shalby Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3259.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.48.20 crore) Shree Nakoda Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Reaffirmed Sirium Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Sirium Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE B /CARE 30 Assigned Fac A4 Sisco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Reaffirmed SKS Netgate LLP LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 356.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 39.73 Cr) Srinathji Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended SS Fruits International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Sumedha Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 484.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.9 Cr) Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1260.8 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 125.16 Cr) Supreme Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Swan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 60.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.85 Cr) Swan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Swd Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115.7 Assigned Tehri Pulp And Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 801.3 Reaffirmed Usher Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2193.2 Reaffirmed Usher Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Based) Vishal Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk limits CARE BB+ 705.8 Reaffirmed West Coast Logistics LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Assigned Zenstar Jewellery LLP LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Zenstar Jewellery LLP LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+/CARE 150 Reclassified Based) A3+ from ST to LT/ST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 