Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abilities India Pistons & Rings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90.5 Reaffirmed Acil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed C.J. Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Reaffirmed Chemtrols Industries Ltd ST fund based Bk CARE A4+ 715.5 Reaffirmed limits Chemtrols Industries Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A4+ 2225 Reaffirmed Bk limits Godavari Biorefineries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1054 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Hi-Tech Engineers And Consultants Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 31 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.6 Reaffirmed Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.00 CR) Oswal Extrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 260 Reaffirmed Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1270 Reaffirmed Plastene Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Assigned Rainbow Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1500 Revised from CARE A3 Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 112.5 Reaffirmed Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91 Reaffirmed Sanathan Textiles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Sewri Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd ST CARE A2+(SO) 211 Reaffirmed Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 200 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.10.00 Crore) Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Sitapuram Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Smita Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Sports International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Tantia Sanjauliparkings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Tapadia Polyester Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Revised from CARE A4+ Uma Glass Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Assigned Zenium Cables Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Hydro Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 21479.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Abilities India Pistons & Rings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.47 CR) Acil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12931 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1273.38 crore) Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 88 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.12 CR) Aqua Designs (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 630 Assigned Aqua Designs (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 870 Assigned /CARE A3 Aryavrat Housing Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Reaffirmed Avinash Chalana & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Avinash Chalana & Co LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5556.2 Assigned Bhandary Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237.4 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 24.54 CR) Bharat Engineering Construction Co. Bk Fac - - Suspended (P) Ltd. Brijbhoomi Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1559.8 Reaffirmed Brilliant Grammer School Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150.5 Reaffirmed Society (Enhanced from 8.59 CR) C.J. Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 152.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.39 CR) Chemtrols Industries Ltd LT fund based Bk - 9.6 Withdrawn limits Chemtrols Industries Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BB+ 560 Reaffirmed limits Continental Warehousing Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended (Nhava Seva) Ltd Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd Series A2PTCs # CARE AA(SO) 93.7 Assigned # Series A2 PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis. Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA(SO) 3031 Assigned Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL* CARE BBB 26025 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of term-loan (non-fund based facility of Rs.1,690 crore) Elora Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13 Assigned Elora Cotton Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.5 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from 9.37 CR) Essel Mumbai Wtr Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 750 Assigned Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 699.4 Reaffirmed Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 2410 Reaffirmed Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 4010 Reaffirmed Based) Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT proposed CARE BBB- 650 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture issue* *The proposed long-term Non-Convertible Debenture Issue is yet to be placed and shall have a tenor of six years with a bullet repayment at the end of six years from the date of allotment. These NCDs shall have call option at the end of three years from the date of allotment by the issuer. Gulmohar Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Gulmohar Traders LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Hi-Tech Engineers And Consultants Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Ikf Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A-(SO) 332.4 Assigned Ikf Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs # CARE BB+(SO) 19.6 Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment basis. J J Seafoods Bk Fac - - Suspended Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL* CARE BBB- 66.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.86 CR) Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Katihar Medical College And Removes LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 130.5 Revised from Credit Watch CARE BB+ (Reduced from 15.64 CR) Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non CARE BBB-(SO) 90 Reaffirmed Fund Based Limits*/CARE A3(SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL* 991.1 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) Kesar Terminals And Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac - Term CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Hydrocarbons Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 4.9 CR) Leela Trade Link Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.63 CR) Metecno India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Munimji & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 8.71 CR) Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1919.8* Reaffirmed *External commercial borrowing of USD 30.28 Million outstanding as on December 31, 2014 Northern Agro Seed Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4658.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 487.07 CR) Om Besco Rail Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 539 Reaffirmed Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Petroleum Safety Products Industries Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Pg Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 407.5 Placed on Credit Watch Pg Foils Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A1600 Placed on Credit Watch Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 528.1 Reaffirmed Plastene India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34.1 Reaffirmed Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 412 Placed on Credit Watch Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 300 Placed on /CARE A1(SO) Credit Watch Punjab Biomass Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 317.8 Revised from CARE D Punjab Biomass Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB- 119.5 Revised from CARE D Pushti Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Rainbow Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9831.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 1.7 Reaffirmed Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Sanathan Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2041.3 Reaffirmed Sewri Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.5 Revised from CARE B Sfatec Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT CARE BBB+(SO) 300 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) (35.00 from last year) Shiv-Om Sulz Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.5 Assigned Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Services Ltd. Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5052.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.281.55 Crore) Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1300 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 13.32 CR) Shyama Shyam Vsk Water Management Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Sitapuram Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1057.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 119.50 CR) Sports International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 104.8 Revised from CARE B+ Swaminarayan Cotton And Oil IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.1 Assigned Tantia Sanjauliparkings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Tapadia Polyester Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 847.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Track Shoes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Uma Glass Works LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.7 Assigned Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Veeda Clinical Research Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 41.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 7.18 CR) Veeda Clinical Research Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 92.5 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Zenium Cables Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 65 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 6 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 