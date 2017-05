Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 15 Cr) Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 165 Reaffirmed Ltd Bapalal Keshavlal ST Bk Fac CARE A3 47.5 Reaffirmed Bengal Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 662.5 Reaffirmed Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 175 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 16.5 Cr) Biotech Vision Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed Breech Oralcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 497.3 Assigned Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed Great White Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Gurunanak Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Hawa Valves (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 530 Revised from CARE A4+ HSIL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 185 Cr) HSIL Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Ideas Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Indian Yarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 33.6 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed M.A. Trading Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60.5 Reaffirmed M.V.Rajani ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Mahadeo Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50 Cr) Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Revised from CARE A3 Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac$ CARE A1 1110 Assigned $The bank facilities had an outstanding rating of CARE AA/A1+ under credit watch in Manaksia Ltd. (ML) In view of demerger of aluminium division to a separate company, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd., part of bank facilities in the books of ML has been transferred to MACL, pursuant to the demerger Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1 200 Assigned - Standalone* *The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks Manaksia Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac$ CARE A1+ 1960 Assigned $The bank facilities has an outstanding rating of CARE AA/A1+ under credit watch in Manaksia Ltd.(ML) In view of demerger of steel division to a separate company, Manaksia Steels Ltd., part of bank facilities in the books of ML has been transferred to MSL, pursuant to the demerger Manaksia Steels Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 300 Assigned - Standalone* *The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. Meena Jewellers & Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 235 Reaffirmed Navbharat Explosives Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed Navkar Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3.38 Cr) Nook Micro Distribution Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Assigned Oyster Printers And Publishers Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE A4+ Radha-Rukman Packages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Rajeev Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Rave@ Moti Entertainment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13.6 Reaffirmed Rotomag Motors & Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Revised from CARE A4 RR Fabs Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Sai Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 55 Assigned Sanwariya Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Assigned Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 291.2 Revised from CARE A4+ The Belgachi Tea Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 0.42 Cr) Transstroy (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5526.3 Revised from CARE A3 Varad Extrusions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST fixed deposits CARE A1 (FD) 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Advinus Therapeutics Ltd. LT NCD (NCD) CARE BBB- 2050 Reaffirmed Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Agarwal Associates (Promoters) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 460 Reaffirmed Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Anrak Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 29950 Revised from CARE BB Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A- 1005 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.27.90 crore) Bengal Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Best Koki Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilities CARE BBB- 146.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.48 Cr) Best Koki Automotive Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 2 Cr) BGR Energy Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 31110 Assigned BGR Energy Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 85900 Assigned A2 Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 216.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 20.21 Cr) Biotech Vision Care Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 137 Reaffirmed Breech Oralcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60.9 Reaffirmed Carnation Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2.7 Assigned Claridge Energy Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended Dhanush Infotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Essel Clean Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1032.9 Assigned (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Essel Infraprojects Limited (rated CARE BBB+/ A3+) Essel Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 497.4 Assigned (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Essel Infraprojects Limited (rated CARE BBB+/ A3+) Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 457.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 44.35 Cr) Gajaananda Jewellery Mart India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 206.4 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 24.00 Cr) Gajaananda Jewellery Mart India Pvt Long / ST Bk CARE BBB /CARE 1800 Reaffirmed Ltd Facilities A3 (enhanced from Rs 120.00 Cr) Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 289.3 Reaffirmed Great White Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 804.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.93.50 crore) Gurunanak Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Hawa Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 311.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Helios Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 360 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) @backed by corporate guarantee provided by Platinum Textile Ltd (rated CARE BBB ). Housing Development Finance LT Fixed Income CARE MLD AA 1500 Reaffirmed Corporation Bonds Issue HSIL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10015 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 1096.22 Cr ) Ideas Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed IL&FS Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 11850 Revised from CARE A- IL&FS Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE A 500 Revised from CARE A- IL&FS Energy Development Co. Ltd Bk Fac - LT (Non CARE A 500 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A- IL&FS Energy Development Co. Ltd Unsecured NCD CARE A 1000 Revised from issue CARE A- Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Trust March 2015 A Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Trust March 2015 B Indian Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 672.5 Reaffirmed Invent Bio Med Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Jagdamba Timbers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B / 20 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Jrg Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 85 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.50 Cr) Kims Super Speciality Hospital Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.5 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from Rs. 19.33 Cr) Kunj Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2195.3 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs 257.13 Cr) L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2182.4 Revised from CARE A (reduced from Rs 228.11 Cr) Lavasa Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 188.1 Reaffirmed Lucky Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed M.A. Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 0.44 Cr) M.V.Rajani LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Mahadeo Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.01 Cr) Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Revised from CARE BBB- Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 13 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE A 690 Assigned $The bank facilities had an outstanding rating of CARE AA/A1+ under credit watch in Manaksia Ltd. (ML) In view of demerger of aluminium division to a separate company, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd., part of bank facilities in the books of ML has been transferred to MACL, pursuant to the demerger Manaksia Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE A+ 500 Assigned $The bank facilities has an outstanding rating of CARE AA/A1+ under credit watch in Manaksia Ltd.(ML) In view of demerger of steel division to a separate company, Manaksia Steels Ltd., part of bank facilities in the books of ML has been transferred to MSL, pursuant to the demerger Marine Engineering Training Institute One year Marine - - Withdrawn (Cochin Shipyard Ltd) Engineering training course Marine Engineering Training Institute Elementary First - - Withdrawn (Cochin Shipyard Ltd) Aid course Marine Engineering Training Institute Fire Prevention - - Withdrawn (Cochin Shipyard Ltd) and Fire Fighting course Medica Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 950 Revised from CARE BB (increased from 26.59 Cr) Meena Jewellers & Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 630 Assigned Meena Jewellers Extension Priavte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Assigned Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 610 Assigned Meena Jewels Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 220 Assigned Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 859.7 Reaffirmed Navbharat Explosives Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Navkar Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 176.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 22.47 Cr) Nook Micro Distribution Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 440 Assigned Orbit Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2327.4 Reaffirmed Oyster Printers And Publishers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from CARE BB+ Parvati Agro Plast LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 172.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 19.01 Cr) Platinum Textile Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1177 Revised from CARE BBB- Radha-Rukman Packages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 221.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 17.9 Cr) Rajeev Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B 8 Assigned Ramachandra Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 575.2 Reaffirmed Ramachandra Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 575.2 Reaffirmed Rave@ Moti Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 36.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 10.87 Cr) Rock Regency Hotels Pvt Limtied LT Bk Fac CARE B- 54.1 Reaffirmed Rotomag Motors & Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Rotomag Motors & Controls Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 60 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 RR Fabs Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 38 Reaffirmed Safepack Industries Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 436.9 Assigned Sanwariya Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.2 Assigned Shri Guru Gorakhnath Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Revised from CARE B Slec Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sonarch International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225 Revised from CARE B+ Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 428.6 Reaffirmed Sree Vinayak Vidhyalayaa Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73 Reaffirmed Trust Star Wire India Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 536 Revised from CARE BB T.T.L. Minerals Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 447.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs 28.14 Cr) The Belgachi Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 123.4 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs 8.98 Cr) Titan Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Transstroy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9383.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Transstroy (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 17302 Revised from CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Transstroy Bhopal Biaora Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5000 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Transstroy Bhopal Bypass Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 207 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs 210.70 Cr) Transstroy Dindigul-Theni-Kumili LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1980 Revised from Tollways CARE BBB- Transstroy Trichy Karaikudi Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1804.3 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB (reduced from Rs. 187 Cr) Universal Infra & Agri Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 325 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 37.25 Cr) Urbanedge Hotels & Holdings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Varad Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.8 Revised from CARE B+ Wellwisher Homes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 240 Assigned Yuvi Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Zero G Apartments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 