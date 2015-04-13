Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Outstanding Akshata Mercantile Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4400 Reaffirmed Annapurna Imports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3 Cr) Best Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 222.1 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd. Elite Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Ernst & Young Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 700 Reaffirmed GD Goenka Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed GR Power Switchgear Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Assigned Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Gvk Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 405 Revised from CARE A3 Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 6 Cr) JSW Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3950 Revised from CARE A4+ Jyoti Power Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from Rs 15 Cr) K R Patel And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4 395 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A4+ Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries ST Bk Fac$ CARE A1 850 Assigned Ltd $The bank facilities has an outstanding rating of CARE AA/A1+ under credit watch in Manaksia Ltd. (ML) In view of demerger of coated metal and mosquito coils division to a separate company, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd., part of bank facilities in the books of ML has been transferred to MCMIL, pursuant to the demerger Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Proposed CP issue CARE A1 200 Assigned Ltd - Standalone* *The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. Manaksia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac$ CARE A1 350 Assigned $The bank facilities has an outstanding rating of CARE AA/A1+ under credit watch in Manaksia Ltd. (ML) In view of demerger of packaging division to a separate company, Manaksia Industries Ltd., part of bank facilities in the books of ML has been transferred to MIL, pursuant to the demerger. Manaksia Industries Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1 200 Assigned - Standalone* *The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. N. M. Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed - ST-EPC/PSC Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed - ST-Bills discounting/ Bills purchasing Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Assigned P&R Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE A3 Paluri Narayana Murty ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.6 Reaffirmed Perfect Turners ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Pheonix Impex Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Poscho Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Pushp Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Raj Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 11.75 Cr) Rajendra Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed ^ Suspension revoked Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Sinhgad Technical Education Socity ST Bk Fac CARE D 244.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.85 Cr) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. CP@ CARE A1+ (SO) 1500 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Back Stop Facility Letter provided by IDBI Bank Ltd. SMC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non- Fund CARE A1 2430 Reaffirmed Based-ST-LC/BG (enhanced from Rs. 152 crore) Sri Adhikari Brothers Television ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8.2 Reaffirmed Network Ltd (reduced from Rs 17.91 Cr) Sri Sowbarnika Tex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Stellar Cables & Infrastructure Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt (STD) # - - Withdrawn # Rating assigned to proposed long term bonds is withdrawn at the request of the company. Rating assigned to long term loans is withdrawn as fully repaid. Rating assigned to CP/STD (rated by CARE) is withdrawn since not placed. Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Taurus Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 10 Cr) A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding Capital Demand Loan)* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A.K. Capital Services Ltd. (AKCSL) rated CARE A+ Akshata Mercantile Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Annapurna Imports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 739.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 12.97 Cr) Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 87.5 Revised from A4 CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs 6.50 Cr) Baramati Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 2750.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 270.26 Cr) Baramati Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 5778.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 444.76 Cr) Benara Overseas Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE C 52.4 Upgraded from Fac CARE D Best Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1322.3 Revised from CARE A- Bharat Graphite Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bright Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2550 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 155 Cr) Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd. Damati Plastics Bk Fac - - Suspended Dobariya Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Elite Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs 7.50 Cr) Ernst & Young Llp LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Revised from CARE AA- Fashion Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3238.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 342.01 Cr) GD Goenka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1034.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6982.9 Upgraded from CARE D Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Upgraded from CARE D Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 632.8 Assigned GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 24000 Revised from CARE BBB- Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 11 Cr) Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 40 Reaffirmed A3 HHP Broadcasting Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 400 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) (enhanced from 27.65 Cr) @ The facilities are backed by joint and several corporate guarantee extended by ultimate holding company Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd (SABTNL, rated CARE BBB) and parent company TV Vision Limited (TVVL) Jagadeesh Iron And Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - I* - - Withdrawn *Withdrawn on account of redemption Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - II CARE BBB- 5000 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - III CARE BBB- 4000 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - IV CARE BBB- 4000 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Jewelmark India Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4+ JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12305.8 Revised from CARE BB+ JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 4250 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by JSW Investments Pvt Ltd for the term loan facility of Rs.425 crore of JSW Cement Ltd Jyoti Power Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3074.2 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from Rs 210.43 Cr) Jyoti Power Corporation Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 1295 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 (reduced from Rs 178 Cr) KBS Creations Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Based-LT/ST /CARE A2+ Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 2.42 Cr) Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 164.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15.50 Cr) Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 118.8 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs 9.84 Cr) Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB 175 Revised from Fac CARE BB+ Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BBB (SO) 554.7 Assigned ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL; rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac ^ CARE BBB (SO) 77.5 Assigned /CARE A3+ (SO) ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL; rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries LtLT Bk Fac$ CARE A 800 Assigned $The bank facilities has an outstanding rating of CARE AA/A1+ under credit watch in Manaksia Ltd. (ML) In view of demerger of coated metal and mosquito coils division to a separate company, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd., part of bank facilities in the books of ML has been transferred to MCMIL, pursuant to the demerger Manaksia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE A 813.5 Assigned $The bank facilities has an outstanding rating of CARE AA/A1+ under credit watch in Manaksia Ltd. (ML) In view of demerger of packaging division to a separate company, Manaksia Industries Ltd., part of bank facilities in the books of ML has been transferred to MIL, pursuant to the demerger. Mukesh Steels Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended N. M. Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Revised from CARE B National Exports Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 75 Assigned A4+ Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5400 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 250 Cr) Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 7000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 800 Cr) P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from CARE BBB- Paluri Narayana Murty LT Bk Fac CARE B 46.8 Reaffirmed Panchkroshi Shikshan Mandal Bk Fac - - Suspended Parkwood Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Perfect Turners LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Revised from CARE BB- Pheonix Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Poscho Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Prashid Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 205 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.54 Cr) Pushp Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 38.5 Revised from CARE B+ Raj Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.51) Rajendra Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BBB- 235 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.21.59 crore) ^ Suspension revoked Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 169.3 Assigned Ridham Texport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.6 Reaffirmed Rohini Micronutrient Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Savitribai Phule Shikshan Prasarak LT Bk Fac CARE D 1278.4 Reaffirmed Mandal (reduced from 130.98 Cr) Sinhgad Technical Education Socity LT Bk Fac CARE D 4937.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 489.34 Cr) SMC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE A 680 Reaffirmed Based-LT-CC (enhanced from Rs. 55.50 crore) SMC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.25 crore) Sri Adhikari Brothers Television LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Revised from Network Ltd CARE BBB- (enhanced from 8.74) Sri Sowbarnika Tex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 Assigned Stellar Cables & Infrastructure Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.50 Cr) Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac # - - Withdrawn # Rating assigned to proposed long term bonds is withdrawn at the request of the company. Rating assigned to long term loans is withdrawn as fully repaid. Rating assigned to CP/STD (rated by CARE) is withdrawn since not placed. Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bonds # - - Withdrawn # Rating assigned to proposed long term bonds is withdrawn at the request of the company. Rating assigned to long term loans is withdrawn as fully repaid. Rating assigned to CP/STD (rated by CARE) is withdrawn since not placed. The Alleppey Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 207 Reaffirmed A4 TV Vision Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 233.6 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) (enhanced from 15.15 Cr) @ The facilities are backed by joint and several guarantee extended by parent company Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd (SABTNL, rated CARE BBB), group company i.e. Westwind Realtors Private Limited and promoters Unilazer Media Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AAA (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 200 Cr)@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited Usha Breco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Reaffirmed Varam Capital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Engineering Works LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 63 Assigned A4+ Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A410 Assigned West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentOutstanding Bonds CARE A- (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd [Series IB (AG, AH, AI/2009-10)] West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentOutstanding Bonds CARE A+ (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd [Series IB (AD, AE, AF/2007-08) West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentOutstanding Bonds CARE AA- (SO) 9925 Revised from Finance Corporation Ltd Series IB (AA, AB, CARE A+ (SO) AC/2005-06)] West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentOutstanding Bonds CARE AA+ (SO) 8112 Revised from Finance Corporation Ltd [Series IB (AX, AA- (SO) AY, AZ, AZ(Z)/2004-05)] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)