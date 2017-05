Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1030 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 88 CR) Annapurna Pet Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.00 CR) Aurionpro Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 530 Reaffirmed Aurionpro Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 22.5 Assigned Bindals Papers Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1212 Revised from CARE C Bakers Circle (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50.00 crore) Corodex Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 116 Assigned Crest Steel & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 990 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 203 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 3850 Reaffirmed Emco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13500 Revised from CARE A4+ Essential Power Transmission Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A4 20 Revised from Bk limits CARE A3 Gharpure Engineering & Construction ST non-fund based CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Indofil Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL CARE A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd CP CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Jaipur Central Co-Operative Bank Ltd Series A PTC CARE A4+ (SO) 366.8 Assigned Kanin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4 CR) Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Revised from CARE A4+ Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd ST Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4+ 66 Reaffirmed Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.2 Reaffirmed Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A2+ (SO) 350 Reaffirmed Bk limits Mass Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Meena Agency Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Natural & Essential Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned (Proposed) Orchid Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4985 Reaffirmed Ltd Paittakulam Marbles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Pcl Oil & Solvents Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 975 Reaffirmed Petron Engineering Construction Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A4 4412 Reaffirmed Bk limits Platinuum Edu Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Prabha Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Proenergy Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 105 Assigned Proposed Bank Facilities Of Inkel Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Protrans Supply Chain Management Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 47 Assigned Replika Press Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Assigned Ritzy Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 101 CR) Ritzy Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO) 380 Reaffirmed S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 105 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.50 CR) S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd ST Instrument CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed (CP)* *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits. Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Sobha Projects And Trade Ltd'S ST Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Summit Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Assigned Stylam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 510 Revised from CARE A3 The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Topworth Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4600 Reaffirmed Topworth Steels And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4964 Reaffirmed Topworth Urja And Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3988 Reaffirmed Trimula Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)*^ 500 Assigned *TIL's bank facilities are secured by Letter of Comfort by Gulf Petrochem FZC (GPFZC) ^These ratings are 'In-principle' and will be confirmed after the Letter of Comfort is executed to the satisfaction of CARE Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Proposed Bank Facilities Of Inkel Ltd Proposed Fixed CARE BBB(FD) 400 Reaffirmed Deposit Issue LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.R Srinivasan & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 128.5 Reaffirmed A.R.R Srinivasan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 127.5 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 48670.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4038.12 CR) Amtek India Ltd NCD-I CARE AA- 750 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd NCD-II CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd Proposed CARE AA- 3000 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture Annapurna Pet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 246.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 18.15 CR) Appollo Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 710.6 Reaffirmed Arth Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 125 Assigned (Proposed) A4+ Aurionpro Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Bakers Circle (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.17 CR) Bakers Circle (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB)^ CARE AAA(SO)^ 180.6 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ backed by fixed deposits hypothecated to bank Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 109.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 400 Reaffirmed Ltd A3 Bindals Papers Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4022.8 Revised from CARE C Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 494.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30.50 crore) Corodex Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34 Assigned Crest Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 16001.3 Reaffirmed Cygnus Equipments And Rentals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.68 CR) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 783.2 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 3000 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1380 Reaffirmed Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 5476.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6641.8 Reaffirmed Eefco Metals & Poweders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 103.5 Assigned Emco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 3694 Revised from CARE BB+ Essential Power Transmission Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BB+ 133 Revised from limits CARE BBB- Exclusive Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Reaffirmed Exclusive Overseas Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 62.1 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 1.5 CR) Gharpure Engineering & Construction PvLT fund based Bk CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Harak Chandra Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.5 Revised from CARE BB- Hdb Financial Services Ltd Series A PTC CARE A (SO) 2103.6 Assigned Hetali Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 327.5 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Series A PTC CARE AAA(SO) 2044.3 Assigned Hotel Rumani LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.9 Revised from CARE D Indofil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 2804.5 Revised from CARE A- Indofil Industries Ltd LT/ST FB Working CARE A/CARE A2+4750 Revised from Capital limits CARE A-/Reaffirmed Interjewel Designs Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Jay Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 184.6 Assigned Kanin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 69.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.41 CR) Kanin India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 11.50 CR) Kumar Elastomech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 54.6 Assigned Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 990.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 105.91 CR) Lord Shiva Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 146.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13.75 CR) Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - * Withdrawn * Company has fully repaid the loan and there is no outstanding against the rated facility. Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Based) Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 16.8 Reaffirmed Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 195 Reaffirmed A4 Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1079.5 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 56.8 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 14.2 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB- (SO) 108 Assigned Facility (SL) Maharishi Institute Of Creative Bk Fac - - Suspended Intelligence Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A- 575 Reaffirmed limits Man Infraconstruction Ltd Long/ST non-fund CARE A- /CARE 1881.8 Reaffirmed based Bk limits A2+ Mass Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 137.5 Assigned Meena Agency Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Assigned /CARE A3 Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 4541 Reaffirmed Debt) Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1685.5 Reaffirmed (Subordinated Debt) Natural & Essential Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 114.3 Reaffirmed Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Assigned (Proposed) Omid Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Reaffirmed Orchid Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE B- 19710.7 Revised from Ltd CARE C Oriental Nagpur Bye Pass Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10136.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. Oriental Pathways (Agra) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1025.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 117.99 CR) Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3120.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 348.65 CR) P. D. Sekhsaria Trading Company Pvt LtBk Fac-FB-LT CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed -Working capital Fac Paittakulam Marbles LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15.8 Assigned Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7.8 Reaffirmed Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 Pcl Oil & Solvents Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380 Reaffirmed Petron Engineering Construction Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BB 1820.5 Revised from limits CARE B- Pink City Expressway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19659.7 Reaffirmed Platinuum Edu Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 215.2 Reaffirmed Pnc Raebareli Highways Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 6280 Assigned Loan) Pnc Raebareli Highways Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 698 Assigned (Sub-ordinate Loan) Poddar Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Prabha Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Proenergy Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 15 Assigned Proposed Bank Facilities Of Inkel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Protrans Supply Chain Management Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 113 Assigned Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. LT Bk Fac CARE D 227.9 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (Reduced from 23.38 CR) Replika Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 820 Assigned Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 770 Reaffirmed Ritzy Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 310 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24 CR) Ritzy Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 180 Reaffirmed S S Nath & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Revised from CARE A (reduced from Rs.50.75 crore) S. N Enviro-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 32.9 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 3.35 CR) S. N Enviro-Tech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 470 Revised from A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Series A2 PTC & CARE AA-(SO) 47.2 Assigned &The series PTC A2 will be rated based on ultimate payment of, both, principal & interest. Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AAA(SO) 896.2 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4127 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 388.41 CR) Sify Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 750 Reaffirmed A2+ (Enhanced from 55 CR) Sobha Projects And Trade Ltd'S LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B+ 482 Reaffirmed (reduced from 101 CR) Sobha Projects And Trade Ltd'S LT/ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed Sona Diamond & Gold Exporters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Stylam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 384.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Summit Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 129.9 Assigned The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Topworth Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2841.2 Reaffirmed Topworth Steels And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2866.6 Reaffirmed Topworth Tollways (Satna) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 520 Reaffirmed Topworth Tollways (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1243.2 Reaffirmed Topworth Urja And Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4106.3 Reaffirmed Trimula Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 2200 Assigned Trimula Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)*^ 200 Assigned *TIL's bank facilities are secured by Letter of Comfort by Gulf Petrochem FZC (GPFZC) ^These ratings are 'In-principle' and will be confirmed after the Letter of Comfort is executed to the satisfaction of CARE Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55.9 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93.4 Assigned Vaishali Agro Soya Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 192.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)