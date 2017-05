Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandji Haridas & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Benara Autos Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Reaffirmed Beam Cox Constructions Pvt Limtied ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Deesan Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(NFB) CARE D 480 Reaffirmed Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1020 Reaffirmed Handicrafts Collection (India) Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Hind Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Imp Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 636.9 Revised from CARE A3+ Interjewel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3+ 16 Revised from CARE A3 J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4 1300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 128.02 CR) J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A3 5830.1 Reaffirmed Bk limits Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A3 3000 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits. Jupiter Wagons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 850 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd Corporate CGR 3 - Reaffirmed Governance Rating Kesar Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Non-FB) Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Lovely International Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2750 Revised from CARE A3 Lumis Biotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Reaffirmed Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE A4 Mjr Ferro Alloys Pvt Limtied ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Reaffirmed Netmagic It Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Non-FB Fac Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Pravin Masalewale ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Progressive Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Punjab State Co-Operative Supply And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5000 Revised from Marketing Federation (Markfed) CARE A3 Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5420 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 452.00 CR) R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Reaffirmed R.B Knit Exports (Export Wing) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 CR) Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 800 Reaffirmed Shah Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Ssa International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4505 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.387.50 CR) Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 CR) Tcpl Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 90 Reaffirmed Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 279.6 Revised from CARE A4 to CARE D and then revised to CARE A4 on Revocation of suspension (reduced from 30.50) Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 83.6 Assigned Texspin Bearings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00 CR) The Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Timex Art Decor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn* * Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd has surrendered the bank facilities. Taking cognizance of the fact, the rating stands withdrawn. Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandji Haridas & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 89.5 Reaffirmed Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 9.5 Revised from Non-FB CARE BBB- (enhanced from 0.40 CR) Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 50 Assigned Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT/ST Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 350 Revised from FB /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from 10.25 CR) Beam Cox Constructions Pvt Limtied LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE B+ Benara Autos Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed Biomax Fuels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chaudhary Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 9 CR) Deesan Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 430.9 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Dnk Roshans Departmental Stores Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Empee Hotels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 174.1 Reaffirmed Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE BB 225 Reaffirmed Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended G Next Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.50 CR) G Next Media Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A4+ G. Jawahar Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gour Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Grj Distributors And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 785.3 Reaffirmed Hari Bhog Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.4 Assigned Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 209 Assigned Highbar Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Reaffirmed Hind Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.20 CR) Iconic Fashion Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145 Assigned Imp Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1789.2 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from Rs.186.09 CR) Interjewel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 2750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 216.00 CR) J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn* J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Term CARE BB- 8.7 Reaffirmed Loan) (reduced from 5.93 CR) Jadhav Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB- 15814.1 Reaffirmed limits Jupiter Wagons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Kapil Mohan & Associates Hydro Power LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 566.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ (reduced from 66.80 CR) Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (Term CARE BB- 1081.3 Reaffirmed Loan) (enhanced from 101.93 CR) Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB) CARE BB- 633 Reaffirmed (reduced from 66.30 CR) Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1050 Assigned Kuber Securities LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 431.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 46.62 CR) Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 40.5 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB Laxmi Venkatesh Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.5 Reaffirmed Factory Louroux Bio Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB-(SO)* 2048 Reaffirmed *Backed by letter of comfort extended by promoter owned entity- Gabs Investment Private Ltd (GIPL) Lovely International Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3295.1 Revised from CARE BBB Lumis Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41.3 Reaffirmed Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB Fac CARE BBB- 715 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70 CR) Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 285 Reaffirmed Fund/Non-FB /CARE A3 (reduced from 30 CR) Madhya Pradesh Agro Foods Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 14 cr) Maharashtra Border Check Post Network LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11410 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Maheswari Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Manaj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A-(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed limits Mjr Ferro Alloys Pvt Limtied LT Bk Fac CARE D 120.5 Reaffirmed Modern Insecticides Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4177 Reaffirmed Mutha Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 154.7 Revised from CARE BB Netmagic It Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Term CARE A 576.2 Reaffirmed Loan (reduced from 82.71 CR) Netmagic It Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Fac (enhanced from 12 CR) Nobility Estates Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 1270 Reaffirmed Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7378 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.464.22 crore) Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 134.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 14.76 CR) Pravin Masalewale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 852 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.25 CR) Prashant Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE A4 630 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Progressive Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.45 CR) Progressive Exim Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 245 Reaffirmed A4+ Punjab State Co-Operative Supply And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6125 Revised from Marketing Federation (Markfed) CARE BBB- Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 103644.5Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10,329.99 CR) Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd Non SLR Bond-I @ CARE BBB(SO) 3400 Reaffirmed @ based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Punjab. R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.6 Reaffirmed R.B Knit Exports (Export Wing) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.42 CR) Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 420 Reaffirmed A3+ Rajendra Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35.2 Assigned Rana Steels India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 232.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.14 CR) Rana Steels India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2419.4 Reaffirmed Shah Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shakti Investcap Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed *Proposed long-term fund-based facilities of Rs.25 crore to be used for trading in debt securities and backed by collateral of debt securities. Shrirang Kisanlal Sarda LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 136.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.67 CR) Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 705 Assigned Spotless Laundry Services Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ssa International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3080.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.242.67 crore) Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 958.3 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 70.83 CR) Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 8 Revised from A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2+ Tcpl Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1767.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.193.04 crore) Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 794.4 Revised from CARE B to CARE D and then revised to CARE B on Revocation of suspension (enhanced from 60.35) Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4138.2 Revised from CARE B/CARE A4 to CARE D and then revised to CARE B/CARE A4 (reduced from 26.00) Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1542.5 Assigned Texspin Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 764.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 73.27 CR) The Bank Facilities Of Raajratna Bk Fac - - Suspended Ventures Ltd The Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 24.3 Reaffirmed Timex Art Decor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 1050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45 CR) Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB(Is) - Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 