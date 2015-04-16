Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maral Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1365.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 131.16 CR) Anamika Conductors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 440 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 24.15 CR) Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Bmd Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Fashion Accessories ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 230 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 13 CR) Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from.9 CR) Firstsource Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1320 Revised from CARE A2+ Firstsource Solutions Ltd CP* CARE A1 500 Revised from CARE A2+ *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits. Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 90 CR) Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Ldpe India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Assigned Ma Kamala Sadhan Cold Storage Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Assigned Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Maral Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1365.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 131.16 CR) Nata Devices India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed National Collateral Management ServiceST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Revised from Ltd CARE A1 Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Radiant Bar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380.2 Assigned (enhanced from 17.52 CR) Rieco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.31 CR) Sbi Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac - CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Proposed Sharda International School ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shree Shyam Road Carrier ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed [with an overall limit of 700 (enhanced from 500)] Simanchal Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Assigned South West Mining Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3+ 252.5 Reaffirmed Proposed South West Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1550 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 CR) Techfab (India) Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Revised from CARE A3+ (Enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 540 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Videocon Industries Ltd ST FBBF CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO)* 0.5 Assigned * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand & Co P Ltd. (rated CARE A+ / CARE A1 ) Vikram Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Weizmann Forex Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3+ 630.8 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Xpro It Innovations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Maral Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1523.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 147.12 CR) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Thermadyne Pvt Ltd Medium-term fixed CARE BB+(FD) 23 Assigned deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 422.2 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 62.5 Reaffirmed A4 Anamika Conductors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 407 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 18.68 CR) Anamika Conductors Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 350 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Annam Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1900 Assigned Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Apg Shimla University LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 488.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 55.59 CR) Arr Srinivasan Rajeswari Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.7 Revised from Trust CARE BB- Arya Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE B- 100 Assigned Bmd Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1592.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 140.71 CR) Calyx Telecommunication Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chidambaram Mulraj & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 233.4 Reaffirmed Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cosmic Soft Solution Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Das Garage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.95 cr) Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 3950 Assigned (enhanced from 205 CR) Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Ds Alloyd Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Enkay Buildwell Pvt Ltd NCD@ CARE BBB(SO) 750 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.100 crore) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Raheja Developers Limited Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7408.2 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 800 cr) Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 168 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.30 CR) Firstsource Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 1475 Revised from CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Hariprasad Gopikrishna Jewellers Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Hurricane Windfarms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)* 90 Reaffirmed *based on unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Ushdev Power Holdings Private Limited to the bank facilities of Hurricane Windfarms Private Limited. Iifcl Mutual Fund Infrastructure IIFCL Mutual Fund CARE AAA - Assigned Infrastructure (MF-IDF) Debt Fund - Series III Indobaijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FCTL* CARE A(SO) 2010 Revised from CARE A-(SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Indofil Industries Limited (IIL). Indobaijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE A(SO) 500 Revised from FB/NFB* /CARE A2+(SO) CARE A-(SO) / Reaffirmed Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 6 CR) Jasdan Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 435 Assigned Jindal Nickel And Alloys Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jindal Oil & Fats Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jsw Infrastructure Ltd NCD - 2400 Withdrawn Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 49 CR) Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8223.3 Reaffirmed Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed K.K Continental Trade Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ldpe India LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27.5 Assigned Lovable Lingerie Ltd Bk Fac- FB - CARE A+ 88.5 Reaffirmed LT-Term Loan (reduced from Rs. 9.96 crore) Lovable Lingerie Ltd Bk Fac- FB - CARE A+ 135 Reaffirmed LT-Cash Credit Ma Kamala Sadhan Cold Storage Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 96.5 Assigned Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1080.8 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2105.4 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Mantra Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Maral Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1523.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 147.12 CR) Nata Devices India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3550 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 305 CR) National Collateral Management ServiceLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4125.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 473.9 Reaffirmed Noida International University LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 976.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 111.98 CR) Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST Borrowing CARE AAA /CARE 600000* Assigned Programme for FY16A1+ * includes short term borrowing aggregating Rs.5,000 crore as a sublimit to the total borrowing programme. Pratiti Health Educational Institutes Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 270 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. (Enhanced from 13.8 CR) Precision Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 48 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.80 CR) Precision Electronics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A450 Reaffirmed Progressive And Popular Minerals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 75 Assigned Ltd Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 309.4 Reaffirmed Radiant Bar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.9 Reaffirmed Raheja Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6384.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.545.26 crore) Receivables Originated By Magma FincorSeries A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1057.4 Assigned Ltd Receivables Originated By Magma FincorSeries A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 55.7 Assigned Ltd Receivables Originated By Magma FincorLiquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 13.9 Assigned Ltd Receivables Originated By Magma FincorSecond Loss CARE BBB- (SO) 103.5 Assigned Ltd Facility (SL) Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Revised from CARE BBB Roger Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 24.8 Assigned Rohit'S Heritage Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Rudra Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Rieco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Sai Sumukha Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.5 Assigned Senthur Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.4 Reaffirmed Sharda International School LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Shyam Road Carrier LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.4 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned South West Mining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3670 Reaffirmed Spads Red Fields Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Revised from CARE B Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Venkata Padmavathi Raw And Boiled Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rice Mill Srm Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 423.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 64.11 CR) Tebma Shipyards Ltd Financial Strength Grade 6 - Reaffirmed Grading Techfab (India) Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 245 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.22.17 crore) Unnati Fortune Hotmart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Videocon Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 230477.1Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21,222.00 CR) Videocon Industries Ltd LT Non-fund based CARE A 167798.7Reaffirmed Bk Fac (enhanced from 15,105.58 CR) Videocon Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A111900 Reaffirmed Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO)* 533.4 Revised from CARE A- * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand & Co P Ltd. (rated CARE A+ / CARE A1 ) Vikram Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 838 Reaffirmed Vishal Papertech (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10.55 CR) Weizmann Forex Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 267.7 Reaffirmed Weizmann Forex Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 2220 Reaffirmed Working Capital Xpro It Innovations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.