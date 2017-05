Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adie Broswon Distillers And Bottlers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Everest Metals Fze ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 625.4 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery India Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A4(SO) 67.7 Reaffirmed *Backed by undertaking from Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Limited to the lenders of FJIL for repayment of debt obligations Friends Internationa ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 195 Revised from CARE A4 Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Assigned K.N.Resources Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 790 Reaffirmed Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Laj Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.60 CR) Laxmi Enterprises ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A3 972 Placed on Based) credit watch Laxmi Enterprises ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 10 Placed on Fund Based) credit watch Lcl Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Non-FB Fac /CARE A3 (reduced from 23 CR) MMTC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 45750 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5,450 CR) Omsons Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ongc Tripura Power Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 695 CR) Padma Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Png Jewellery And Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Precision Wires India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3975 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.306 crore) Rathi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Rockdude Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3 CR) Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Assigned (Non-FB) Rohan Rajdeep Katol Bypass ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Rohan Rajdeep Warora Rob InfrastructurST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 60000 Assigned Programme for FY16 Sabari Construction Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Serum Institute Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6104 Reaffirmed (reduced from 776.44 CR) Shakti Precision Components India Pvt ST Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 10 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 (reduced from 4.0 CR) Stylo Graphics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Revised from CARE A3 Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.27.50 CR) Sophisticated Industrial Materials ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 85 Assigned Analytic Labs Pvt Ltd A4+ Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 9650 Reaffirmed Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions Pvt Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aapas Systems & Services LT Bk Fac CARE D 46.1 Revised from CARE B+ Adie Broswon Distillers And Bottlers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 608.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amrapali Leisure Valley Developers PvtLT Bk Fac CARE C 2250 Revised from Ltd CARE BB-to CARE D and further revised to CARE C Amrapali Smart City Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE C 2700 Revised from CARE BB- to CARE D and further revised to CARE C Best Cure Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Bhushan Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 81.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.08 CR) Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam LtdIssuer Rating CARE BB (Is) - Reaffirmed Dr. Jain Video On Wheels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Emco Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Etp International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 134.3 Assigned Fabrico (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 385 Assigned Farakka Raiganj Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7167.9 Reaffirmed Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2129.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 69.94 cr) Fine Jewellery India Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BB-(SO) 69.1 Reaffirmed *Backed by undertaking from Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Limited to the lenders of FJIL for repayment of debt obligations. Friends Internationa LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE B+ /CARE 55 Assigned A4 Genius Propbuild Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 59.2 Reaffirmed Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 21.7 Reaffirmed Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 19386.8 Reaffirmed Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 2835 Reaffirmed A4 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac-NFBLCARE C/CARE A4 53000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 28486.1 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE D 15000 Revised from limits) CARE C/CARE A4 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd NCD - I CARE D 955 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd NCD - II CARE D 1146 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac- CARE A+/CARE A1800 Reaffirmed Fund based Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac- CARE A+/CARE A1450 Assigned Fund based Jaikumar Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 155.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.50 CR) Jain Overseas Bk Fac - - Suspended Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 335 Assigned K.N.Resources Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 27.1 Reaffirmed K.N.Resources Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 140 Reaffirmed A4 Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL - - Withdrawn Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Based Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- Senior CARE A+ 1887 Rating placed Debt under credit watch Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- Takeout CARE A+ 1163.8 Rating placed facility under credit watch Kut Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2010.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Kut Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 20 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Laj Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.84 CR) Laxmi Enterprises LT-TL CARE BBB- 116.7 Placed on credit watch Lcl Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Term CARE BBB- 166.1 Reaffirmed Loan Lcl Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB Fac CARE BBB- 640 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60 CR) Magma Fincorp Ltd SECURED REDEEMABLE - - Withdrawn (Series Vii To Series Xiii) BONDS ISSUE Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AA(SO) 206.4 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust II Series A1 PTC Pravara Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1916.7 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AA(SO) 16 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust II Series A2 PTC Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AA(SO) 90.4 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust III Series A1 PTC Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AA(SO) 4.8 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust III Series A2 PTC Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AA(SO) 670.7 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust V Series A1 PTC Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AA(SO) 39.6 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust V Series A2 PTC Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AA+(SO) 272.9 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust I Series A1 PTC Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AA+(SO) 22.5 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust I Series A2 PTC Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AAA(SO) 6.4 Assigned Securitisation Trust I Liquidity Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AAA(SO) 5.3 Assigned Securitisation Trust II Liquidity Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AAA(SO) 2.7 Assigned Securitisation Trust III Liquidity Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE AAA(SO) 10.6 Assigned Securitisation Trust V Liquidity Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE BBB(SO) 51.1 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust I Second Loss Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE BBB(SO) 32.5 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust II Second Loss Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE BBB(SO) 15.4 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust III Second Loss Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd MIFL CARE BBB(SO) 47.6 Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust V Second Loss Facility Metropolitan Infra Housing Pvt Ltd NCD CARE D 1750 Reaffirmed Mmtc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Mmtc Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 45200 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (reduced from 5,875 CR) Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 525 Assigned Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3475 Assigned /CARE A3 Noida Software Technology Park Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Omsons Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 670 Assigned Ongc Tripura Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 32350 Reaffirmed Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 641.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.57 CR) Padma Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Png Jewellery And Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 60 CR) Poly-Mech Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 109.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.50 CR) Prakash Whitegold Ginners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62 Assigned Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 370.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.31.06 crore) Raiganj Dalkhola Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3216.3 Reaffirmed Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 5660 Reaffirmed Rathi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 827.5 Reaffirmed Ritnand Balved Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 11299.8 Revised from CARE A+ Ritnand Balved Education Foundation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 60 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Rockdude Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19 Reaffirmed Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 Assigned Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 3600 Assigned Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A-/ 1300 Assigned CARE A2+ Rohan Rajdeep Katol Bypass LT Bk Fac CARE BB 262.8 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Rohan Rajdeep Warora Rob InfrastructurLT Bk Fac CARE BB 228.7 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 455000 Assigned Programme for FY16 Sabari Construction Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Serum Institute Of India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA / 15081 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (enhanced from 1232 CR) Shakti Precision Components India Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 395 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Shakti Precision Components India Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 177 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (reduced from 19.7 CR) Shambhu Mahadev Sugar & Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 284.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (reduced from 30.00 CR) Sheth And Popat Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B+ Shree Hardeo Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.8 Assigned Shree Om Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Sms Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB 2750 Assigned (CC) Sms Infrastructure Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 200 Assigned -fund based (Stand CARE A3 by LOC) Sms Infrastructure Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE BBB / 8070 Assigned NBF CARE A3 Sophisticated Industrial Materials LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 33.9 Assigned Analytic Labs Pvt Ltd Stylo Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 122.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 13.02 CR) Sukhbir Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.62 CR) Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA-(SO) 175 Continues on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs@ (reduced from 26.25 CR) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Government of Karnataka (GoK). The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA-(SO) 175 Continues on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs@ (reduced from 26.25 CR) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Government of Karnataka (GoK). The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA-(SO) 500 Continues on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Government of Karnataka (GoK). The National Small Industries LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 30000 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE AA Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 410.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.36 CR) Vesta Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.5 Assigned Vesta Equipment Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE B+ /CARE 85 Assigned A4 Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE A- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)