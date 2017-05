Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abani Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.3 Assigned Accurex Bio Medical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20.5 Assigned Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 200 crore)*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Aditya Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Amines And Plasticizers Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3 210 Revised from CARE A4+ ASM Traxim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Bhandari Export Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Binani Cement Ltd CP (Standalone)* CARE D 250 Withdrawn * as part of restructuring investor has converted the CP into the long-term loan. Binani Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE D 2470 Revised from CARE A4 (SO) Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.140 crore) Bihani Binyake Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4360 Reaffirmed CMI Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Distribution Logistics Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE D Exedy India Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB -ST CARE A3+ 17.9 Reaffirmed IAP Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.25 cr) Indicon Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 42.5 Assigned KSM Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 177.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7.72 CR) Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 30 Revised from CARE A4+(SO)* *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd. Mechsol Technologies Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3+ 164.2 Assigned Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Revised from CARE A4+ Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Revised from CARE A4+ Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Saraswati Chemical Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Taxmann Allied Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)* 10 Reaffirmed Taxmann Publication Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 47.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 13.75 Crore) Zenith Fibress ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abani Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Accurex Bio Medical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Aditya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 102.8 Reaffirmed Ahuja Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed Ahuja Builders Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Assigned /CARE A3+ Amines And Plasticizers Ltd LT Bk Fac (Term CARE BBB- 48 Revised from Loan) CARE BB+ Amines And Plasticizers Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 570 Revised from CARE BB+ ASM Traxim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60 CR) Baharampore Farakka Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5611.7 Reaffirmed Barath Building Constructions (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 235 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhandari Export Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 337 Assigned Binani Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 4324.5 Reaffirmed @Foreign currency loans amounting USD 69.75 mn converted into INR at the rate of Rs.62/USD. Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1700 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.350 crore) Bihani Binyake Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Biltech Building Elements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 629.9 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 19921.3 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 2521.4 Revised from CARE BB Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Chettinad Builders Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A1 (SO) Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Assigned Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A14275 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 347.50 CR) CMI Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Container Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3820 Assigned Dalmia Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 524.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.73 CR) Dalmia Refractories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 470 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 27 CR) Distribution Logistics Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 7160.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE D (enhanced from 628.57 CR) Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Exedy India Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT CARE BBB- 164 Reaffirmed Green Infra Btv Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 359.9 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 42.86 CR) Green Infra Wind Energy Theni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 216.6 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 25 CR) IAP Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.55 cr) Indicon Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 220 Assigned KSM Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1911.8 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 115.84 CR) L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Subordinate Bk - - Withdrawn Fac@ L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Senior Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 11820 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,197 CR) L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd NCDs# CARE AA(SO) 600 Reaffirmed L&T Rajkot Vadinar Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8254.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 826.97 CR) Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 177.5 Revised from CARE BB+(SO)* *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd. Mechsol Technologies Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 31.7 Assigned Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 360 Assigned (enhanced from 15.00 CR) Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Term CARE BBB 464 Assigned Loan Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Revised from CARE BB+ Oss Air Management Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Prag Distillery Pvt Ltd LT loans* (TL) CARE BBB- 299.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) *Following suspension of ratings of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TI), no further credit enhancement is considered on account of the corporate guarantee extended by TI on the long-term loans. Hence, 'SO' symbol has been removed. Prag Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 18.58 CR) Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42 Revised from /CARE CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (reduced from 6.70 CR) Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1250 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 75 crore) Rajalakshmi Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 668.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 72.25 CR) Ram Aabhoshan Bk Fac - - Suspended Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 100^ Assigned ^ backed by Letter of Comfort provided by Reliance Capital Limited. S.K. Metal Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.6 Reaffirmed Saraswati Chemical Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Shreerangam Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 111.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.07 CR) Shri Rokadoba Maharaj Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.5 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE C 59 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from 10.09 CR) Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE D 537.5 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from 55.00 CR) Siro Clinpharm Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 75 Reaffirmed (FB) A4 South India Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1350 Reaffirmed South India Corporation Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1779 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Steel Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Taxmann Allied Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 30 Reaffirmed Taxmann Publication Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Texorange Creations Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Hind Samachar Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn* * The company has fully repaid the amount under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. The Hind Samachar Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC CARE A 380 Revised from Limit) CARE A- Ved Sai Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Vijay Printing Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 15.9 Reaffirmed Vijay Printing Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 37 Reaffirmed (Overdraft) Zenith Fibress LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.