Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Suspension Revoked and Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2455 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 118 Cr) Anil Bioplus Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Apple Hospital & Research Institute LtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.2 Revised from CARE A4 Arihant Fibres ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Rail Infra Pvt Ltd Jhansi Jhansi 2 Star Assigned Multifunctional Complex Birlasoft (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Revised from A1+ (SO) * The ratings were earlier backed by a corporate guarantee from National Engineering Industries Limited (rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+). Subsequent to the withdrawal of the corporate guarantee, the ratings have been assigned on a standalone basis. Chettinad International Coal Terminal ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Convention Hotels India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non-FB CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd CP Issue * CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 50 Cr) * carved out of working capital limits G.K. Power Transmission Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 1.74 Cr) Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A3 800 Revised From Based) CARE A3+ Jayashree Electromech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Kamat Construction & Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3(SO) 70 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kamat Construction Private Limited Karur K.C.P. Packkagings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 815 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 156.88 Cr) Liberty Shoes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 290 Reaffirmed Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Rajesh Projects India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.35 cr) RG Residency Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 100 Reaffirmed RPP Infra Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 0.31 Cr) Shree Pushkar Chemicals And FertiliserIPO Grade CARE IPO Grade Assigned Ltd 3 Shri Anand Swaroop Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 62 Assigned The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 5.79 Cr) TRV Global Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200.2 Reaffirmed Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 676.5 Revised from CARE D Varad Fertilizers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1660 Revised from CARE A3 Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1963 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- RBD Engineers Pvt Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB (FD) 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17.5 Suspension Revoked and Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE AA 73984 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7,271.15) *Including External Commercial Borrowings of USD336.67 mn converted @ Rs.63.3315 per USD Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs I CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs II CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs III CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs IV CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Anil Bioplus Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1035 Reaffirmed Anjani Promoters LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Reaffirmed Apple Hospital & Research Institute LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 109.3 Revised from Ltd CARE BB (reduced from Rs 14.68 Cr) Arihant Fibres LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.7 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs 6.69 Cr) Assotech Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Bell Finvest (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Binny Ltd Issuer Rating CARE B (Is) - Assigned Birlasoft (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 350 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) * The ratings were earlier backed by a corporate guarantee from National Engineering Industries Limited (rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+). Subsequent to the withdrawal of the corporate guarantee, the ratings have been assigned on a standalone basis. Chettinad International Coal Terminal LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 950 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /CARE A1(SO) Convention Hotels India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE B+ 1801 Reaffirmed Dighi Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7770.9 Reaffirmed Emaar MGF Land Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3200 Reaffirmed Emaar MGF Land Ltd NCDs CARE BB 22600 Reaffirmed Emaar MGF Land Ltd NCDs CARE BB 3162.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.483 crore) Emami Ltd Proposed LT Debt CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed (including NCD) Emami Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 1700 Reaffirmed A1+ Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 30489.3 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20000 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE D 2860 Reaffirmed (aggregate) G.K. Power Transmission Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 4.21 Cr) Gail Gas Ltd LT Proposed Bond CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Issue Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB 1000 Revised From (NCDs) CARE BBB+ Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 4150 Revised From (Non Fund Based) A3 CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gera Developments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Goa Glass Fibre Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB (SO) 376.7 Reaffirmed Goa Glass Fibre Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 60 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) BB(SO)/CARE A4(SO) Guru Nanak Milk Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Jakson Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 200 Reaffirmed Jakson Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 934 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs 68.04 Cr) Jakson Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 360 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 31 Cr) Jakson Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 2254 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs 185.14 Cr) Jayashree Electromech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.3 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs 8.44 Cr) Kamat Construction & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 450.7 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kamat Construction Private Limited Kamat Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Revised from CARE BBB- Karur K.C.P. Packkagings Ltd LT Bonds Issue - - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs 93 Cr) Karur K.C.P. Packkagings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1683.4 Reaffirmed KNR Muzaffarpur Barauni Tollways Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd. Liberty Shoes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1536.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 123.28 Cr) Minakshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 215 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 18 Cr) Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. LT Bk Fac * CARE A+ 25080.6 Reaffirmed *ECB of USD 60 million is carved of the rupee term loan of Rs.2508.06 crore. Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. LT Bk Fac - CARE A+ 12500 Reaffirmed External Commercial Borrowing # #rupee equivalent of USD 250 million. Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 114.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 11.11 crore) Pushpak Colour Roof India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Revised from CARE B+ Rajasthan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Rajesh Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 562.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.22.34 cr) RG Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1026 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) (reduced from Rs 125 Cr) Roha Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 700 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) RPP Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1127 Reaffirmed Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 322 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.24.34 Cr) Shri Anand Swaroop Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 149 Revised from CARE BBB- Ssab Energy & Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 109 Reaffirmed Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 25 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 Take Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Take Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 60 Assigned (Proposed) The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 12.90 Cr) Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 6937.5 Revised from CARE D Varad Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vivimed Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 723.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs 92.60 Cr) West Haryana Highways Project Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3162.5 Revised from CARE AA- Yantra Esolarindia Privtae Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 264.4 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) (reduced from Rs 28.36 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 