Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations ST Bk Fac CARE D 36.7 Revised from CARE A4 Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.4 Assigned Ashok Leyland Ltd CP CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A3+ Cochin Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 500 CR) Devi Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 CR) E. A. Khan And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Global Nonwovens Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 CR) Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Gupta H.C. Overseas (I) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 5.00 CR) Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 476 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 62450 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6002 Reaffirmed Moser Baer India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3550 Reaffirmed Moser Baer Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1781 Reaffirmed Modern Dairies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 41 Revised from CARE A4 M + Acer Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd ST Fac(Non-FB) CARE A4+ 64.1 Reaffirmed Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Assigned Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Priavte Ltd Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4500 Revised from CARE A3 Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Roto Auto Engineering Solutions Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 3.00 CR) S. T. Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 590 Assigned Satguru Foundations ST Bk Fac CARE D 34.5 Revised from CARE A4 Sabar Flex Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Revised from CARE D Samson Maritime Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 900 Reaffirmed Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations LT Bk Fac CARE D 803.4 Revised from CARE B Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 29.6 Assigned Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 65 Assigned CARE A4 Adwalpalkar Construction And Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 282.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 15 CR) Ashok Leyland Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 9000 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Brys Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 667.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 71.25 CR) B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 241.9 Revised from CARE BBB Bliss Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140.8 Assigned Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 650 CR) Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 19000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 1,385 CR) Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 150 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A1+ Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed NCD Devi Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 49 Reaffirmed Digvijay Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dudh Ganga LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 50* Assigned *-backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Good-day Foods Pvt. Ltd. E. A. Khan And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Edu Smart Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1887.6 Reaffirmed Educomp Solutions Ltd Receivables CARE D 4040.8 Reaffirmed Assignment Facility G.M.Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 703.6 Revised from CARE BBB G.M.Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 300 Revised from A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Global Nonwovens Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3584 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 287.7 CR) Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4814 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 483.36 crore) Gupta H.C. Overseas (I) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 40.00 CR) Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8629 Reaffirmed India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Revised from CARE BBB- Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.200.0 CR) Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100550 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac (ECBs) CARE D 14140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,392.62 CR) Jindal Stainless Ltd NCD CARE D 2420 Reaffirmed Kamarajar Port Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA 3654.7 Reaffirmed TFBs (reduced from 500 CR) KAMARAJAR PORT LIMITED LT Instruments - CARE AA 946.5 Reaffirmed TFBs Kohinoor Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2202.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Kubs Safes & Locks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 312.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.65 CR) L&T Deccan Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA (SO) 1544.2 Assigned @ backed by credit enhancement in the form of undertaking from L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (rated 'CARE AA') L&T Deccan Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10809.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 890.75 CR) M + Acer Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 181.4 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 17.95 CR) Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Revised from A4 CARE B+ Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Reaffirmed Priavte Ltd Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.3 Revised from CARE B Metro Institute Of Medical Sciences PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1538.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.69.76 crore) Modern Dairies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1212.5 Revised from CARE B Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58600.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCD-I CARE B+ 3000 Revised from CARE BBB- Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCD-II CARE B+ 5000 Revised from CARE BBB- Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCD-III CARE B+ 2500 Revised from CARE BBB- Moser Baer India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20260.3 Reaffirmed Moser Baer Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10634 Reaffirmed Motherson Advanced Tooling Solutions LT Bk Fac * CARE A+(SO) 350 Assigned Ltd * Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. National Highways Authority Of India LT TFBs CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority Of India LT TFBs CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL CARE A+(SO)# 7822.3 Reaffirmed Phase-I) # The said bank facilities/instruments are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by MMTC Ltd. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd NCDs-I (NCD-I) CARE A+(SO)# 2000 Reaffirmed # The said bank facilities/instruments are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by MMTC Ltd. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd NCDs -II (NCD-II) CARE A+(SO)# 2000 Reaffirmed # The said bank facilities/instruments are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by MMTC Ltd. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL CARE D 5611.9 Assigned Phase-II) O.P. Builders And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 12.8 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 324.7 Reaffirmed Pattabhi Rama Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.9 Reaffirmed Pnc Kanpur Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2680 Reaffirmed Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 137.3 Assigned Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Rajalakshmi Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Liquors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 825.3 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1495 Reaffirmed Roto Auto Engineering Solutions Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 6.50) S. T. Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.1 Assigned S.K. Bikes Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 122.7 Reaffirmed S.K. Bikes Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 32.7 Reaffirmed A4+ Sabar Flex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Revised from CARE D Saibaba Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.26 CR) Samson Maritime Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6699.2 Reaffirmed Satguru Foundations LT Bk Fac CARE D 72 Revised from CARE BB- Sathy Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.50 CR) Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 160 Reaffirmed @ @backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Sathy Silks Private Limited (SSPL) rated CARE BBB- Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1349.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110.58 CR) Smg Interdecor Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Spring Field Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25 CR) Srei Equipement Finance Pvt Ltd SEFPL Direct CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn Assignment Mar'12- V Assignee Payouts Swathi Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 430 Reaffirmed Teemage Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 206.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.00 CR) Vilas Javdekar Eco Homes LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91 Reaffirmed Vilas Javdekar Eco Homes Issuer Rating CARE BB(Is) - Reaffirmed Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 14.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.08 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.