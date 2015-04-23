Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.160 crore) Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3470 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 308.40 Cr) Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A3 877.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25 Cr) Emmbi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Enestee Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE A4+ Eswari Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Reaffirmed Federal-Mogul Goetze (I) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 495 Revised from CARE A2+ Galaxy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 113 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs. 6.30 Cr) IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. ST Non-fund Based CARE A3 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bk Fac - BG Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Ltd Khyati Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CP Issue In 5000 Assigned PrincipleCARE A1+ (SO) ** Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL) Manjunath Kr ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Mukesh Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5 Cr) Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 95 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Phenil Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra ProjectsST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 45 Cr) Varron Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1428 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 70.50 Cr) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABT Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE B (FD) 600 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BB+ (FD) 30.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABT Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 800 Assigned Acme Gurgaon Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 204 Assigned Acme Mumbai Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 204 Assigned Acme Rajdhani Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 188 Assigned Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (India) LT Bk Fac CARE D 1097 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750 Assigned Ankit India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 50 Assigned Ankit India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 505.6 Assigned Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.8 Assigned Ashok Leyland Wind Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Placed under credit watch Asian Lakto Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 133.6 Revised from CARE BB- Asianlak Health Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 130.3 Revised from CARE BB- Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1100 Reaffirmed Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 13411 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1480 crore) Bhubaneshwar Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non - - Withdrawn* Fund Based) Bhubaneshwar Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 1772.1 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from Rs. 130 Cr) Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 30.25 Cr) Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 625.6 Assigned Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 990 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 68.26 Cr) Ellenabad Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Emmbi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1010.6 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.89.62 crore) Enestee Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 382 Revised from CARE BB+ Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 450 Cr) Ess Pee Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40.2 Assigned Ess Pee Industrial Corporation LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 34.5 Assigned A4+ Eswari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Federal-Mogul Goetze (I) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2155.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 200 Cr) Galaxy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 197.87 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs. 174.15 Cr) IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. LT/ST Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB- 5085.1 Reaffirmed Ltd based IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 5500 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Ltd Karnataka Power Transmission LT Bk Fac-TL CARE A- 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 4500 Cr) Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 247.5 Assigned Leela Trade Link Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.5 Reaffirmed Manjunath Kr LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Medha Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 179 Assigned Metro Mas Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)# 200 Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Metro Institutes of Medical Sciences Private Limited Metro Medical Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Reaffirmed (SO)# (enhanced from Rs. 5.0 crore) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Metro Institutes of Medical Sciences Private Limited Mukesh Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 117.2 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs. 11 Cr) Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 6.2 Reaffirmed Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Based) Phenil Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700 Reaffirmed Ranji Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 225 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra ProjectsLT Bk Fac CARE BB 1277 Reaffirmed Ltd Sangam Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.5 Assigned Sangam Automobiles Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 5 Assigned CARE A4 Shree Chanakya Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 587.8 Reaffirmed Shri Jagannath Educational, Health AndLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.1 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Sree Kiran Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 370 Assigned Sri Varadaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 127.3 Assigned Sri Varadhraja Fruit Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 61.8 Revised from CARE BB- Sterling Global Oil Resources Pvt Ltd Non-fund based LT CARE BB 68045.5 Assigned Bk Fac (Stand By LOC) Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy LT Corporate Loan CARE BB 66291.1 Assigned Production Co. Ltd Sunhill Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 365.6 Reaffirmed (SO)# (reduced from Rs.37.69 crore) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Metro Institutes of Medical Sciences Private Limited TCG Lifesciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 590 Assigned TCG Lifesciences Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 550 Assigned A2+ The KTM Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 288 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 296.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 41.57 Cr) Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 30000 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs. 2000 Cr) Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD IV CARE A 500 Revised from CARE A- Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD V CARE A 400 Revised from CARE A- Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD VI CARE A 600 Revised from CARE A- Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 25 Cr) Varron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270.4 Reaffirmed Varron Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 74 Cr) Velankani Information Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 206.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 228.9 Cr) Welspun Solar Punjab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 2018.8 Assigned Welspun Solar Up Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 310.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.