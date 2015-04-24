Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Arwade Infrasturcture Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Bansal Iron & Steel Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Delton Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 216 Reaffirmed Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Essdee Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3350 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1725 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3 (SO) 277 Assigned @ backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies K.G.Lakshmipathi And Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Karle International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1095 Reaffirmed Konark Synthetic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 94.1 Reaffirmed Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Revised from CARE D Metro & Metro ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 P.P. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.260 crore) Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.72 CR) Satmaya Trading Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Seam Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Limited. Shiraguppi Sugar Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.7 Assigned Sobha Ltd ST Fac(Non-FB) CARE A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1575 Reaffirmed Surana Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 756.3 Reaffirmed Suraksha Realty Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ (SO) 5000** Assigned ** Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments &Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL)The rating in In-principle subject to the corporate guarantee documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned onsubmission and verification of executed guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE. Swajit Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Velani Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 450 Revised from CARE A4 West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1312.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Polysack India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 167.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.20 CR) Akshar Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117.5 Assigned Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4 Assigned Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Assigned A4 Arwade Infrasturcture Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed B. Odhavji And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Bansal Iron & Steel Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Bhaktavatsalam Memorial Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 298.1 Assigned Delton Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 166.4 Reaffirmed Delton Cables Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 543.6 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Dharwad Bioenergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 445 Revised from CARE BB+ Escorts Heart Institute & Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Essdee Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1800 Reaffirmed Essdee Aluminium Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCD* - - Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Gopal Consumer World LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 203.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 38.00 CR) Haveri Bioenergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 445 Revised from CARE BB+ Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB -(SO) 6557 Assigned @ backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies J.V.Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned K.G.Lakshmipathi And Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Karle International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 163.8 Reaffirmed Konark Synthetic Ltd LT Bk Fac (Secured - 28.3 Withdrawal Rupee TL) Konark Synthetic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 192.5 Reaffirmed L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd NCD# CARE AA(SO) 600 Reaffirmed # backed by PUT option from L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (LTIDPL). The above rating will expire on exercise of PUT option by the investor and purchase of NCDs by LTIDPL L&T Infrastructure Development ProjectNCD CARE AA 1650 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 175 CR) Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 123.3 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from 12.72 CR) Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4100 Revised from CARE D Lokmangal Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1100 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 16.57 CR) Lokmangal Mauli Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2204.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 183.47 CR) Lokmangal Sugar Ethanol & Co-GeneratioLT Bk Fac CARE BB 2379.6 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE BB- (reduced from 264.55 CR) Metro & Metro LT Bk Fac CARE A- 240 Assigned* (enhanced from 20 CR) * facilities have been reclassified from short-term to long-term. Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 750 Reaffirmed Oriental Pathways (Nagpur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1042.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 115.15 CR) Oriental Tollways Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed P.P. Jewellers (Delhi) LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A2 (SO)* * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by P.P. Jewellers Exports (PPJE) (rated CARE BBB+/A2 ). P.P. Jewellers (Delhi) LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 600 Reaffirmed A2 P.P. Jewellers Exports LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1665 Reaffirmed A2 P.P. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.198 crore) Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Fac CARE D 9719.3 Reaffirmed Panacea Biotec Ltd LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE D 1423.3 Reaffirmed Pivotal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 591.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.60 cr) Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 769 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 52.30 CR) Rajdeep Info Techno Pvt Ltd LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO)* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Rajdeep Buildcon Private Limited Rajdeep Info Techno Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 53 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Rajdeep Buildcon Private Limited Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 318.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.45 CR) Rohan Rajdeep Hydro Power Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 70 Reaffirmed *backed by joint and several corporate guarantee of Rajdeep Buildcon Private Limited and Rohan Builders (I) Private Limited Satmaya Trading Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Seam Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB +(SO) 502.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 53.48) @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Limited. Shiraguppi Sugar Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1961.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 195.21 CR) Shree Bhavani Power Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawal Shri Mahalaxmi Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Siddhi Sugar And Allied Industries LtdLT Fac CARE B+ 243.7 Reaffirmed Sobha Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 2893 Reaffirmed (reducedfrom 633.4 CR) Sobha Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 3650 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Raw & Parboiled Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Pvt Limtied Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6810.9 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 575.67 CR) Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 175 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 290.50 CR) Sunil Hi Tech Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5775 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Surana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5172.8 Reaffirmed Swajit Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.20 CR) V C Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.16 crore) Velani Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 177.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 