Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Calista Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Genuine Promoters ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 100 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of GD Goenka Private Limited (GDPL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ ) Havells India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4099 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3,000 CR) P&R Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 CR) Pearl Beverages Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Pnc Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 12500 Reaffirmed NS Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE A4 Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP/ NCD (CP/NCD) CARE A1 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 600.0 CR) Rosmerta Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB ST CARE A3+ 4500 Reaffirmed LOC Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE A3+ 178 Reaffirmed ST-Bk Guarantees Universal Technocast ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.2 Assigned V & S International (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 452.5 Reaffirmed Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Havells India Ltd FD CARE AAA 115.7 Revised from CARE AA+ Qrg Enterprises Ltd FD CARE AA-(FD) 500 Revised from CARE A LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.3 Reaffirmed Appu Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2137 Revised from CARE B+ Upgraded to CARE B+ Appu Hotels Ltd NCD issue/TL CARE B+ 750 Reaffirmed Appu Hotels Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 90 Revised from A4 CARE B+/CARE A4 and upgraded to CARE B+/ CARE A4 Calista Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 165.8 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 15.65 CR) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Club29 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Assigned Empee Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 752.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.56 CR) Genuine Promoters LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 951.1 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of GD Goenka Private Limited (GDPL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ ) Havells India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2849.8 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 5000 Reaffirmed A1+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,050 CR) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 85000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10,050 CR) Mahaveer Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned NS Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1551 Revised from CARE B Nv Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Pearl Beverages Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 583.9 Revised from CARE BB Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 290.3 Revised from CARE BB Pearl Drinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Revised from CARE BB Pnc Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7500 Reaffirmed Qrg Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Term Loan as the company has fully repaid the amount under the said facility Qrg Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 80 Revised from CARE A- R.G. Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.8 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawal* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD issue of RHC Holding Private Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawal* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD issue of RHC Holding Private Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Rosmerta Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10 CR) Ruchi Hospitality Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 530.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 61.75 crore) Sharda Construction And Corporation PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 930 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Rokadoba Maharaj Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.5 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Bk Fac-FB -LT - CARE BBB 3217.1 Reaffirmed Term Loan Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Bk Fac-FB - CARE BBB 3000 Reaffirmed LT-Cash Credit Universal Technocast LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.5 Assigned V & S International (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 315.6 Reaffirmed Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 152.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.49 CR) Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.76 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 