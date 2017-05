Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A3+ 25 Assigned Bk limits Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Assigned Archean Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Associated Colours Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 121.5 Assigned Bridal Jewellery Manufacturing CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 315 Revised from CARE A4 C&S Electric Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3650 Reaffirmed Centrumdirect Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 1.71 Cr) Devyani Food Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 267.9 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from Rs 208 Cr) Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Eiffel India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 18 Cr) Indraprastha Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed KIE Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1840 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 140.7 Assigned Mega International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Reaffirmed Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Modern Automotives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Revised from CARE A4 MP Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB- CARE A3 781.5 Reaffirmed LC) (Enhanced from Rs. 63.69 Cr) Orange City Water Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Priority Gold Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 1200 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Priority Jewels Ltd. Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 229 Reaffirmed RCL Paper And Packagings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed S.S. Agri Business Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Sahyadri Farmer And Producer Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Servalakshmi Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 115 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.8 Reaffirmed Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from CARE A3 Sri Laxmi Saw Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Tekno Print Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned The Handicrafts And Handlooms Export ST Bk Fac CARE A3 904 Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd (enhanced from Rs.90 crore) UAE Exchange & Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ % 1100 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Solar Energy (Madhya Pradesh) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 688 Assigned Ltd Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB 100 Assigned limits Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Assigned Archean Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 450 Revised from CARE B- (enhanced from 8.75 Cr) Arthos Breweries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aspet Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Assigned Associated Colours Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.5 Assigned Avantha Power And Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Awa Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 86.5 Reaffirmed Bharath Salt Refineries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 158.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.13 Cr) C&S Electric Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2673 Reaffirmed Centrumdirect Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 655 Reaffirmed City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 371 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 25.09 Cr) Devyani Food Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3018.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.245.90 Cr) Devyani Food Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 450 Reaffirmed A2+ (Enhanced from Rs.24 Cr) Dhansmruti Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Dharani Sugars And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5558.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs 415.67 Cr) Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 141.4 Assigned Eiffel India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 268.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 29.17 Cr) ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A PTCs CARE A- (SO) 298.6 Assigned Ltd ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 800 Assigned Ltd Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gopi Texfab Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 55 Assigned A4 HDPL Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 40 Cr) HDPL Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A4+ (reduced from Rs 210 Cr) IG3 Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5460 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 391.31 Cr) Indraprastha Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 478.9 Reaffirmed Jhabua Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended KIE Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 162 Reaffirmed (Increased from Rs 10.86 crore) Little Flower Hospital Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.9 Reaffirmed Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 160 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 799.3 Assigned Mega International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Mega International Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 170 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from Rs 12 Cr) Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115.3 Assigned Modern Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 126.5 Revised from CARE BB MP Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB- CC) CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 75 Cr) MP Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB- CARE BBB- 1199 Reaffirmed BG) (Enhanced from Rs 91.31 Cr) Nahar Homes Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 37.50 Cr) Nirupam Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AAA (SO) 11850 Assigned (In-Principle) * proposed to be backed by Letter of Comfort from Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC). Nri Services And Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 23.6 Reaffirmed Nutrient Marine Foods Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4200 Revised from CARE BB- / CARE A4 Orange City Water Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2430 Reaffirmed Priority Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1100 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 R J Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 25 Cr) Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Rasa Autocom Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 50 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs 27 Cr) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of RICO Auto Industries Limited (RAIL) RCL Paper And Packagings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72.8 Revised from CARE BB- Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 240 Reaffirmed S.S. Agri Business Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.6 Assigned Sahyadri Farmer And Producer Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 15 Cr) Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 108.6 Cr) Semler Research Center Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Servalakshmi Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3245.1 Reaffirmed SGS Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 7.61 Cr) Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 71.8 Assigned Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 366.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs 48.43 Cr) Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 200 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Sri Laxmi Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Surana Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18000 Revised from CARE B Tekno Print Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Assigned The Handicrafts And Handlooms Export LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd UAE Exchange & Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB+ 5940 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 