Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Effiel Infrastructre Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Fe India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100 CR) Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1254.8 Reaffirmed Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1966.7 Assigned Moksh Agarbatti Co ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Rmp Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B 10 Reaffirmed Scg Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ( NFB) CARE A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Scg Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.16 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 475 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 44.5 crores) 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs 45.0 crores) Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac# (New - - Withdrawn TL) #The Company had planned to replace the existing debt of Rs.376.80 crore with the proposed debt of Rs.632.90 crore. However, company has no plan to avail the proposed term loan now and sanctioned facility of Rs.632.90crore has also expired. Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3768 Revised from (Existing TL) CARE A- Anuttam Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE BB(SO)# 2350 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture issue # The rating is provisional and subject to the following conditions ? Execution of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for timely debt servicing from Nitesh Estate Ltd. ? Entering into necessary arrangements including the debenture trust cum mortgage deed, the deed of hypothecation for securing rental receivables from the mall and implementing structured payment mechanism through opening of escrow account and DSRA. The rating shall be confirmed once the company confirms that it has met all the above mentioned conditions, with evidence supporting the same. Chandigarh Distillers & Bottlers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 723.1 Reaffirmed Chitkara Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 821.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 97.07 CR) Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 6401.8 Reaffirmed Effiel Infrastructre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Revised from CARE BB- Fe India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Haryana Liquors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 889.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.80.0 crore) Haryana Liquors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3996.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.312.83 crore) Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 262.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27.64 CR) Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) 16.4 Assigned Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 79570 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4,930 CR) Moksh Agarbatti Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 114.1 Assigned Neelkanth Yarn LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 434.4 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 45.66 CR) Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned R Rajesh Exports LT Bk Fac- FB CARE BB+ 700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 55 CR) Renukaanand And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Rmp Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 153.9 Reaffirmed Saveetha Institute Of Medical And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 149.2 Revised from Technical Sciences CARE BBB- (Reduced from 16.88 CR) Shivom Minerals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.00 CR) Shree Ganesh Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Shri Kailash Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 868.2 Assigned Signature Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B 11.3 Revised from CARE D Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -(CC) CARE B 350 Reaffirmed Tagore Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 315.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 245 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.75 CR) Topaz Investments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 374.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)