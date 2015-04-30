Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- E.P. Industrial And Agro Products Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Frost Infrastructure And Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 300 Cr) Frost International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3440 Cr) Greenlam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A1 2150 Assigned *Out of the aforementioned long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and Short-term Debt (including Commercial Paper) programme, Rs.204.78 crore, Rs.215 crore and Rs.20 crore respectively, have been transferred to the company from Greenply Industries Ltd. pursuant the demerger of the decorative business (comprising laminates and allied products) into Greenlam Industries Ltd. Greenlam Industries Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 200 Assigned CP) programme** **Out of the aforementioned long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and Short-term Debt (including Commercial Paper) programme, Rs.204.78 crore, Rs.215 crore and Rs.20 crore respectively, have been transferred to the company from Greenply Industries Ltd. pursuant the demerger of the decorative business (comprising laminates and allied products) into Greenlam Industries Ltd.; carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Greenply Industries Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed CP) programme** (reduced from 45 Cr) **Reduction in long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and Short-Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) programme aggregating Rs.204.78 crore, Rs.215 crore and Rs.20 crore respectively is on account of transfer of such facilities and instrument to Greenlam Industries Ltd. due to demerger; carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Jayaram Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Khyati Realtors Pvt. Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ (SO) 5000 Assigned ** ** Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL) Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 530 Reaffirmed Olympic Oil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Reaffirmed Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.50 Cr) Spentex Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1488 Reaffirmed (reduced from 238.80 Cr) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed Medium CARE A+ (FD) 2000 Assigned Term instruments- Fixed deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P. Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Agros Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB- (SO) 120 Reaffirmed # Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Frost International Limited (rated CARE BBB-/ CARE A3) Agros Impex India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) # Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Frost International Limited (rated CARE BBB-/ CARE A3) Bajwa Gram Udyog Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE B 111.2 Assigned Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1500 Assigned Brindavan Bottlers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 966.8 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 96.8 Assigned E.P. Industrial And Agro Products Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Frost Infrastructure And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Frost International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 128.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.38 Cr) Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Greenlam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A 2547.8 Assigned *Out of the aforementioned long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and Short-term Debt (including Commercial Paper) programme, Rs.204.78 crore, Rs.215 crore and Rs.20 crore respectively, have been transferred to the company from Greenply Industries Ltd. pursuant the demerger of the decorative business (comprising laminates and allied products) into Greenlam Industries Ltd. Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A 2778.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 557.07 Cr) *Reduction in long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and Short-Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) programme aggregating Rs.204.78 crore, Rs.215 crore and Rs.20 crore respectively is on account of transfer of such facilities and instrument to Greenlam Industries Ltd. due to demerger. Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A 3450 Reaffirmed (reduced from 560 Cr) Reduction in long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and Short-Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) programme aggregating Rs.204.78 crore, Rs.215 crore and Rs.20 crore respectively is on account of transfer of such facilities and instrument to Greenlam Industries Ltd. due to demerger Hinduja Tech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 500 Assigned A3+ ITZ Cash Card Ltd Bk Fac (Fund Based CARE BB- /CARE 150 Assigned / Non-Fund Based) A4 * Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs.5 crore which is sub-limit to Over Draft facility of Rs.15 crore Jayaram Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 266.5 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 23.57 Cr) Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 506.2 Reaffirmed Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 550 Reaffirmed A1+ MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1750 Reaffirmed A3 * Long term rating assigned to the term loan of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is withdrawn, with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facilities and there is no amount outstanding under the said facilities as on date. NV International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended PLG Photovoltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2130 Revised from CARE C Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8 Cr) Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 23.1 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 3 Cr) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable shortfall guarantee and Letter of comfort of RICO Auto Industries Limited Sarguja Rail Corridor Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4250 Revised from CARE BBB- Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 110470 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 29950 Assigned Spentex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4047.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 484.01 Cr) Spentex Industries Ltd NCD CARE D 233.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 34.31 Cr) Super Floorings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 118.2 Assigned Swathi Rice Mill Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.