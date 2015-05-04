May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Bharat Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 64 Assigned Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 250 Assigned Hazel Mercantile Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6440 Reaffirmed Krishan Chander Ramesh Chander Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 520 Reaffirmed Petron Engineering Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4120 Reaffirmed (reduced from 441.20 CR) Sri Ram Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 24.10 CR) Tourism Finance Corporation Of India ST bond issue - - Withdrawn U. P. Ceramics And Potteries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Fixed Deposit CARE BBB(FD) 200 Assigned issue* LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 416.4 Revised from CARE BB- Brotherhood Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 41 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Educomp Infrastructure & School NCD - - Withdrawn Management Ltd Educomp Infrastructure & School LT Bk Fac CARE D 10692.9 Reaffirmed Management Ltd (enhanced from 739.06 CR) ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A1 PTCs CARE A-(SO) 600 Assigned Ltd ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A2 PTCs CARE A-(SO) 45.8 Assigned Ltd Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Girnar Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51738 Revised from CARE BB+ *The proposed long-term Fixed Deposit Issue is yet to be placed Hazel Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1023.4 Reaffirmed India Pesticides Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indo Rama Renewables Jath Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1538 Assigned Mary Immaculate And Collaborators LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Mary Immaculate And Collaborators Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 263.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.12.15 CR) Mbs Services LT Bk Fac CARE B 164 Assigned Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2364.5 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 214.52 CR) Petron Engineering Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1174.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 182.05 CR) Radhika Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned S. Jogani Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 1007 Reaffirmed (reduced from 125.00 CR) Samarth Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 165.3 Assigned Shri Gargi Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Society For Education For Life LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.5 Assigned Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1064.1 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 76.90 CR) U. P. Ceramics And Potteries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 134.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.