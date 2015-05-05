May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JCT Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 712.7 Assigned Kalyani Technotherm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Nv Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed O. P. Jindal Global University ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Assigned Rajasthan Drugs And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 Sai Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.50 CR) Sham Electric Stores ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Shendra Green Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A2 (SO) 37.5 Reaffirmed Non-FB@ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited. CARE's rating on the bank facilities of Shendra Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL) factors in credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited (IREL), in favour of lenders of SGEL towards timely servicing of debt obligation. As a result, the ratings on the bank facilities of SGEL reflect CARE's credit opinion on IREL. Vinar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantpura Wind Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A-(SO) 500 Assigned ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A- ). El Bethel Homes Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 220 Assigned Excel Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed First Solar Power India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE AA (SO) 350 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) *Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by First Solar Inc, USA Glisten Gold Collections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Assigned Gvk Deoli Kota Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8109.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 658.76 CR) Inmark Retail Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 340 Assigned Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Jct Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2807.3 Assigned K C Mall & Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Kaizen Stocktrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Kalyani Technotherm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 172.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.00 CR) Nv Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2928.6 Reaffirmed O. P. Jindal Global University LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2200 Assigned Precision Engineers & Fabricators Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 91.1 Assigned Ltd Rajasthan Drugs And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BB 195.9 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Sai Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 68 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2207.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.69 CR) Sham Electric Stores LT Bk Fac CARE BB 24 Assigned Shendra Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB@ CARE A- (SO) 265.9 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited. CARE's rating on the bank facilities of Shendra Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL) factors in credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited (IREL), in favour of lenders of SGEL towards timely servicing of debt obligation. As a result, the ratings on the bank facilities of SGEL reflect CARE's credit opinion on IREL. Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6 CR) Srichakra Oils And Extraction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180.4 Assigned Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.