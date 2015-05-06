May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Electromech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Shree Transformers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore) Vishnu Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1150 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Ltd FD CARE BBB+(FD) 35.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.04 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azure Power India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Azure Power India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 5250 Assigned A3+ Ban Loan Receivables Mar' 13 Series A PTCs CARE A(SO) - Withdrawn Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1032.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 384.11 CR) Corporation Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB+(Is) - Reaffirmed Electromech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Ganjam Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 311 Reaffirmed Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 17525.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1,107.67 crore) Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 25638.1 Reaffirmed A4 (Reduced from Rs.2,801 crore) Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2119.4* Assigned *Including proposed facility of Rs.115.00 crore Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A187.5 Assigned Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A (SO) 1750 Revised from In-principle CARE A- (SO) @ backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A (SO) 1250 Revised from In-principle CARE A- (SO) #proposed to be backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Limited Radhe Shyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed S.D.International LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 100 Assigned Sefpl Direct Assignment Mar'12- II Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn Shree Transformers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore) Shyam Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 33000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,800 CR) Sks Microfinance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 200 CR) Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 290 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 cr) Vishnu Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1599.5 Revised from CARE BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)