Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE A1 250 Assigned Commercial Paper Programme* *within sanctioned fund-based working capital limits/drawing power. Asaco Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 640 Reaffirmed Ashirvad Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Choudhary Agro Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Choudhary Brothers (Hanumangarh) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Dargar Trading Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20600 Assigned Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1570 Revised from Chemicals Ltd CARE A4+ (reduced from 161.00 CR) Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 54 CR) Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3B Fibreglass Norway As LT Bk Fac CARE BB 710.4** Reaffirmed **Euro denominated facilities of Euro 10 Million converted using exchange rate, 1 Euro = INR 71.04 Alam Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Asaco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.5 Revised from CARE B- (Reduced from 6.2 CR) Ashirvad Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Choudhary Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Choudhary Agro Foods LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Assigned A4+ Choudhary Brothers (Hanumangarh) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 44.8 Assigned Choudhary Brothers (Hanumangarh) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Assigned A4+ Manappuram Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 39400 Assigned Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Power Finance Corporation Ltd Long/ST Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 600000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY16A1+ * includes short term borrowing aggregating Rs.10,000 crore (enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore) as a sublimit to the total borrowing programme Sps Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1593 Revised from Chemicals Ltd CARE BB+ (enhanced from 153.77 CR) Winndsor Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 172.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)