Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd - Icd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1+(SO) 110 Reaffirmed Dadri Non-FB Limits Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Damodar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Dish Tv India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 820 Reclassification from LT TO ST Everest Sea Foods Pvt Limtied ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd CP/STD (carved out CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed of working capital) Jvl Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 22890 Reaffirmed ( enhanced from 2,181.50 CR) Kei Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 8900 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd CP* CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits. Kirby Building Systems India ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2701.5 Reaffirmed (Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd (reduced from 279.65 CR) Kirby Building Systems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 13725 Revised from CARE A2+ (reduced from 295.50 CR) Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ 176 Reaffirmed Fund based) Narra Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A2+ 120 Revised from Bk limits CARE A3+ Progility Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-BG/LC CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3948.5 Revised from CARE A1 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aimil Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 130 Assigned Damodar Industries Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 150 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+(FD) 100 Revised from CARE BBB(FD) (enhanced from 5 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd - Icd LT Bk Fac - Term CARE AA(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Dadri Loan Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd - Icd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Dadri Proposed TL Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd - Icd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Dadri Proposed FB Limits Andhra Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds Andhra Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank LT Bonds CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Proposed Tier - II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel III) Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Co. LtBaroptionally CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed convertible debenturea Pioneer Dynamic Bond Fund Bhagwat Tex LT Bk Fac CARE B 56.6 Assigned Bhavee Tex LT Bk Fac CARE B 63.2 Assigned Damodar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1063.2 Reaffirmed Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac 13838.3 Withdrawn Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Drb Ravani Developers LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1250 Reaffirmed Everest Sea Foods Pvt Limtied LT Bk Fac CARE BB 127.3 Assigned Focus Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 150 Assigned (enhanced from 13.50 CR) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+ ). Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 11102.1 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd NCD CARE A 950 Reaffirmed Greentech Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund- Savings Plan Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund -Treasury Advantage Plan Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Floating Rate CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund - ST Plan Hetero Med Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+(SO) 1570 Assigned Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd lDBI Dynamic Bond CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd Gilt Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Idbi Asset Management Co. Ltd Ultra ST Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Revised from CARE BB Jvl Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3108.8 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 306.64 CR) Kei Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5304.4 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 552.28 CR) Kirby Building Systems India LT Bk Fac CARE A 167.5 Reaffirmed (Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd (reduced from 32.10 CR) Kirby Building Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 300 Revised from CARE A- Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 240 Assigned Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 394 Reaffirmed based) Narra Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk - 21.2 Withdrawn limits Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A- 70 Revised from limits CARE BBB+ (reduced from 9.62 CR) Plg Photovoltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2004.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 213.00 CR) Progility Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A+ 20 Revised from CARE AA Punjab State Transmission Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4495.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 302.68 CR) Rks Grand Shopping Mall LT Bk Fac CARE D 331 Revised from CARE BB+ Shrikalyani Agritech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10 CR) Srinivasa Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 100 Assigned (enhanced from 6.50) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+ ). Swayam Micro Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Tropica Seeds Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.1 Reaffirmed Vardhman Pharma Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.75) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated CARE BBB+). Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 35621.4 Revised from CARE A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 