Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dicitex Furnishings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Assigned Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed ^including long term bank facilities and Non Convertible Debentures (NCD) Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 420 Assigned Nangalwala Chemical Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Assigned Trend Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1 (SO) 3050 Reaffirmed Working Capital^ ^Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) Value Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3375 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) - Working capital MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 80000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 174790 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) *inclusive of group facilities (interchangeable between AL, ACL, DWL and ASML) Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 174790 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) *inclusive of group facilities (interchangeable between AL, ACL, DWL and ASML) Aircel Smart Money Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 174790 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) *inclusive of group facilities (interchangeable between AL, ACL, DWL and ASML) Aquarelle India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 420 Assigned Aquarelle India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 540 Assigned Avinash Transport LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.5 Assigned Birla Sun Life Asset Management Birla Sun Life CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Company Ltd Cash Plus Bnp Paribas Asset Management India PvtCAPITAL PROTECTION - - Withdrawn Ltd ORIENTED FUND SERIES III Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD CARE AA 2750 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd - I Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd - II Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd - III Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - I Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - II Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - III Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - IV Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - V Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - VI Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Instrument - VI Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 12050 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 331668.4Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CARE AAA 216551.2Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14,655.12 Cr) Dicitex Furnishings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700.1 Assigned Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 174790 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) *inclusive of group facilities (interchangeable between AL, ACL, DWL and ASML) Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme^ CARE AA- 30000 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 330 Assigned M Power Microfinance Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Mukesh Balvantrai Rotliwala LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A480 Assigned Nangalwala Chemical Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.5 Assigned P. I. Patel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Shiv S. Balvantrai Rotliwala LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A480 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AA- (SO) 47.2 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 896.2 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Provisional Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd.Sundaram Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Plan Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd.Sundaram Select CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Debt ST Asset Plan Fund Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series II - - Withdrawn Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series V) - - Withdrawn Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series V - - Withdrawn Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series I) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed (Series III) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2874.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 772.51 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series VII) CARE AA+ 234 Reaffirmed (reduced from 191.30 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series VIII) CARE AA+ 1480 Reaffirmed (reduced from 497.70 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series IX) CARE AA+ 4981 Reaffirmed (reduced from 500 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series X) CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series IX) CARE AA+ 4195 Reaffirmed (reduced from 500 Cr) Tata Asset Management Company Ltd. Tata Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Scheme Trend Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL# CARE A (SO) 223.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.54)# Term loan facilities are co-obligated by VIL and group companies to meet shortfall in debt obligations Trend Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Working capital^ ^Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) Value Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE A (SO) 447.3 Reaffirmed TL@ (reduced from 45.20 Cr) @Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) and other group companies to meet shortfall in debt obligations. Value Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 3000 Reaffirmed Working capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.