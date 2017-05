Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arowana Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Chandna Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Revised from CARE D Diagems Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 175 Revised from CARE A4 Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 82.5 Assigned Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 410 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4 (enhanced from RS.24 crore) Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Assigned Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 18 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd CP CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Paragon Metal Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from750 CR) Shriram Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 630 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 40 CR) Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed CP Issue #CARE A1 250 Revised from CARE A2+ Sks Microfinance Ltd ST Debt [NCD/ CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CommercialPaper (CP)] Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 7800 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CP/STD CARE A1 40000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Non-Fund Based ST CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac - BG/LC MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD CARE AA+(FD) 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Borkhedi Wardner Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 283.9 Assigned Chandna Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 185.7 Reaffirmed Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 165 Revised from CARE D Dewashish Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 527.8 Assigned Dq Entertainment International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2047 Assigned Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 260 Assigned Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 275 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced fromRS.11 crore) Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd LT debt programme^ CARE AAA 11000 Reaffirmed (enhanced fromRs.600 crore) G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1656.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.127.14 crore) G R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 11000 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs.700.00 crore) Icici Prudential Asset Management Co. ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Ltd Liquid Plan Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35.4 Assigned Insha Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70.7 Assigned Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1930 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1770 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from 152.00 CR) Pravin Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 99 Assigned Sharp Realtors LT Bk Fac CARE B 850 Revised from CARE D (includingproposed loan of Rs.25 crore) Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB/ CARE BB-/CARE 150 Assigned Non-fundbased- A4 LT/ST Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.42 CR) Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - III CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - IV CARE AA+ 3550 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - VI CARE AA+ 315 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - VII CARE AA+ 4350 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - VIII CARE AA+ 1550 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - IX CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - X CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - XI CARE AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - XII CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed - I Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed - II Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 600 Reaffirmed - III Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - II CARE AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - III CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5056.9 Revised from CARE A- (Increased from 412.7 CR) Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE A 500 Revised from CARE A- Sify Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1750 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ Sks Microfinance Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 33000 Reaffirmed A1+ Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB- CARE D 495.1 Revised from LTTerm Loan CARE BB Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB- CARE D 2100 Revised from LTCash Credit CARE BB Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- CARE D 450 Revised from STLetter of Credit CARE A4 Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6750.8 Reaffirmed Tanot Wind Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+(SO) 6600 Assigned ^ Backed by corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated 'CARE A-') which shall be released after 2 years ofsatisfactory debt servicing after Commercial Operations Date (COD) of the project Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 42461.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced fromRs.3,585.53 crore) Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 97930 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.7,840.50 crore Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 1000 Assigned Tata Teleservices Ltd NCDs CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd: LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 672.9 Reaffirmed The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd: LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1620 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)