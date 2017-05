Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned Galaxy Dream Home Devlopers Pvt. Ltd Galaxy North NCR 4-Star Revokes Avenue-II Suspension and Reaffirmed Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Revised from (Non-fund Based CARE A2 Isinox Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 620 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 101.25 Cr) Lux Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 15 Reaffirmed Mechemco Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Nilkamal Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Bk limits Nilkamal Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *-Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 215 Assigned Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP/ NonConvertible CARE A1 14000 Reaffirmed Debenture (CP/NCD) (enhanced from Rs.1,000 crore) Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Suspension Revoked & Reaffirmed Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Based Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Tech Mahindra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Akme Fincon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 500 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.32.00 crore) Bnp Paribas Asset Management India PvtBNP Paribas ST CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Income Fund Bnp Paribas Asset Management India PvtBNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Government Securities Fund Bnp Paribas Asset Management India PvtBNP Paribas Money CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Plus Fund Bnp Paribas Asset Management India PvtBNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Overnight Fund Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Liquid Scheme Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Treasury Advantage Fund Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7408.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Green Infra Corporate Wind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 879.1 Assigned Green Infra Wind Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 841.5 Assigned Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 16200 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 1230 Cr) Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 420.2 Revised from CARE A- Harsh Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 10.83 Cr) Isinox Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 15.75 Cr) Jagdambey Hydro Projects Llp LT Bk Fac# CARE A- (SO) 600 Reaffirmed #Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Zaveri and Company Private Limited (ZCPL) Jai Hind Sugar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1483.3 Assigned Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA- (SO) 6350 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd. (@ Backed by a Letter of Comfort provided by Tata Steel Limited (TSL) # Equivalent to USD 100 million (USD-INR conversion rate of Rs.63.5) Lux Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 4000 Reaffirmed Mechemco Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 63.5 Assigned Mehar Tableware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.7 Assigned Mehar Tableware Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 28 Assigned A4 NHPC Ltd Proposed LT Bonds CARE AAA 14750 Assigned (TSeries) NHPC Ltd LT Bonds (Q-Series)CARE AAA 12660 Reaffirmed NHPC Ltd Tax-free Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NHPC Ltd LT Bonds (S-Series)CARE AAA 10250 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE AA- 3124.4 Reaffirmed limits (reduced from 438.48 Cr) PNP Maritime Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA (SO) 1500 Assigned * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+ ) for maintaining revolving Debt Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 755.3 Assigned Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 100 Assigned A3 Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed LT/ST CARE AAA /CARE 50000 Reaffirmed instruments A1+ Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Suspension Revoked & Revised from CARE B+ Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.6 Assigned Shri Krishna Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE AA- 8478.1 Revised from CARE A+ Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk CARE AA- / 5000 Revised from Fac - FB CARE A1+ CARE A+ / Reaffirmed Tech Mahindra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI-Treasury CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI - ST Income CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 