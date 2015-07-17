Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100.00 CR) Benktesh Synth Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.5 Assigned Chandra Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Borrowing CARE A1+ 50000 Assigned Programme (FY16) Mas Financial Services Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 1000 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Back Stop Facility Agreement between IDBI Bank Ltd. (rated CARE AA+ for its Lower Tier II Bonds) and MAS Financial Services Ltd. (MASF) Param Enterprises (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB CARE A3 110 Reaffirmed Limits) (enhanced from 9.50) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone NCD - - Withdrawn Ltd Aquarelle India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-TL CARE A- 420 Assigned Aquarelle India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE A- 540 Assigned based Benktesh Synth Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 134.6 Assigned Bhushan Power And Steel Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chandra Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Assigned Highness Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Ikf Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A-(SO) 332.4 Assigned Ikf Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+(SO) 19.6 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Borrowing CARE AAA 176550 Assigned Programme (FY16) Jayshree Vyapar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Assigned Param Enterprises (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co. Bk Fac - - Suspended Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed -based Limits) (enhanced from 9.00) Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163 Assigned Vaidya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 141.6 Assigned Valecha Badwani Sendhwa Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Valecha Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Valecha Kachchh Toll Roads Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Valecha Lm Toll Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Western Up Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3889.4 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from 421.99 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)