Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BRG Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2910 Assigned Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Eco Organics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned K.P. Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 68 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.80 Cr) Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Rabirun Vinimay Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2389.2 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from 313 Cr) Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1600 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 212 Cr) Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 7450 Revised from CARE A2+ CARE BBB+ /CARE A3+ (reduced from 750 Cr) Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd LT Instrument CARE BBB 3000 Assigned (NCDs) * * Proposed NCDs shall rank subordinate to senior debt with reference to annual debt service obligations ; Provisional rating assigned is based on indicative terms of the proposed issue. Final rating shall be assigned on execution of transaction documents to the satisfaction of the CARE. Auro Sundaram Ply & Door Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended BRG Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21694.7 Assigned Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1440 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 80.46 Cr) Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 230 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Dev Dashrath Royalties And Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.5 Assigned Dev Dashrath Royalties And Tollways LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 88.7 Assigned CARE A4 Eco Organics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96 Assigned Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50.3 Assigned Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 4050 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2,000 crore) Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2.20 Cr) Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 120 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 475 Reaffirmed Rabirun Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13023.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.770 Cr) S.R. Glass Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Shri Dev Dashrath Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.5 Assigned Shri Dev Dashrath Tollways LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 82.4 Assigned CARE A4 Super Fine Bleaching Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)