Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beeta Poly Coats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned BS Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3874.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Elecktromag Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Reaffirmed Maspack Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Quality Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Rane Engine Valve Ltd CP CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Shankar Soya Concepts ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 28.1 Revised from CARE A4 Suman Agritech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5432.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 555.62 CR) Beeta Poly Coats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned BS Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5951.8 Revised from CARE BBB BS Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7305 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Elecktromag Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Long -term Debt CARE AAA 210000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCD CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA / 357300 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Manomay Tex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maspack Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.6 Assigned Quality Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed R Kukreja Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.2 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 13.88 crore) Reliance Big Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+(SO) 3000 Assigned Shankar Soya Concepts LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 63.5 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 7.34 CR) Srg Securities Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Suman Agritech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 168.7 Assigned Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 463.3 Assigned Vasishta Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 560 Revised from CARE B+ Vasishta Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 1625 Revised from CARE B+ / CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)