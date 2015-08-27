Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affluence Commodities Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Cr) Gold Plus Glass Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 375 Reaffirmed Honour Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Kotecha Steel Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd CP CARE A1 1000 Assigned Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sumit Diamond (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 495 Withdrawn Yogindera Worsted Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Estates Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn EMF Microloans Pool - Chatvaari - Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn March 2014 Gold Plus Glass Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 3537.9 Revised from CARE C (Reduced from Rs 381.57 crore) Honour Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 603.2 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 80 Cr) Khushi Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 7.9 Cr) Kotecha Steel Forge Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 450 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Nagesh Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Nandan Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Suspension Revoked and Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 32 Cr) Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 Cr) Rupa Dyeing & Printing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12.2 Reaffirmed Rupa Dyeing & Printing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 40 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs * CARE BBB+ 260 Assigned * Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 65 for Instrument of USD 4 million Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C+ 240 Assigned Sim Diam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 1600 Revised from Based) CARE BB Steel Forge And Cast Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 60 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A- 450 Assigned * Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 64.3 for Instrument of USD 7 million Yogindera Worsted Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C+ 207.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)