Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Cleantech Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1200 Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1 Assigned Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A1(SO) 100 Reaffirmed based - ST-BG/LC ^ ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A2(SO) Withdrawn based - ST-BG/LC $ $Backed by letter of comfort of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Modern Automotives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Pioneer Pultru-Tech Engineering Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Prince Corp Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 720 Assigned Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned Rmc Switchgears Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Saraf Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 215 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP (CP) issue/ST CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Debt* *The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing Power at any point of time. Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 215 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP (CP) issue/ST CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Debt* *The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing Power at any point of time. Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Waaree Energies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Revised from CARE A3 Welspun Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2060 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Cleantech Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1100 Assigned Ambarnath Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE A-(Is) - Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 142.2 Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 72.5 Assigned A3+ Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A(SO) 1000 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable put option with banker from RHC Holding Private Limited Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB+(SO) 20 Assigned - LT-Term Loan $$ $$To be backed by letter of comfort of SSL Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - CARE A(SO) 1100 Reaffirmed LT-TL ^ ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd NCD^ CARE A(SO) 500 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd NCD^^ CARE A(SO) 500 Assigned ^ ^To be backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT/ CARE A(SO) 600 Reaffirmed ST-CC ^ /CARE A1(SO) ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - CARE BBB+(SO) Withdrawn LT-CC $ Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB+(SO) 302.5 Reaffirmed Based-LT-Term Loan$ Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT/ST CARE BBB+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed $ /CARE A2(SO) $Backed by letter of comfort of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Jsw Techno Projects Management Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Modern Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 271.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 12.65 CR) Monsoon Palace Resort Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175.2 Revised from CARE BB- Pioneer Pultru-Tech Engineering Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Plasti Weave Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 44.1 Assigned Plasti Weave Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 75 Assigned A3+ Prince Corp Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1024.3 Assigned Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 577.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.75 CR) Ritu Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.3 Reaffirmed Rmc Switchgears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.6 Assigned Saraf Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 117.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Saraf Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 42.5 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6820 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6820 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Flavours Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Reaffirmed Spunwell Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 18.6 Assigned Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Assigned A3+ Unnati Trade & Fincon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1497.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Waaree Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 186 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) (reduced from 20.00 CR) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Waaree Energies Limited Welspun Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1502.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 121.06 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.