US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basu International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1000 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Dee Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Jamipol Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Mohan Spintex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 81.3 Revised from CARE A3 Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 2.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gtp Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja And Anand Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Banco Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Banco Aluminium Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Cccl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 550 Assigned Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106.1 Revised from CARE BB Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 13570 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A 6200 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd. LT NCDs CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Dee Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Jamipol Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A1+ Mittal Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 405 Revised from CARE BBB Mittal Appliances Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 2150 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 Mohan Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3055.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3550 Revised from A3 CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 21.5 Assigned Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk FacilityCARE BB/CARE A4111 Assigned P. Maneklal Soni & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Pluto Real Estate Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Sindhanur Gangavathi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1800 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 757 Assigned Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wind World Wind Farms Hindustan Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)