Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basu International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1000 Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Dee Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Jamipol Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Mohan Spintex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 81.3 Revised from CARE A3 Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 2.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gtp Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja And Anand Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Banco Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Banco Aluminium Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Cccl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 550 Assigned Executive Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106.1 Revised from CARE BB Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 13570 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A 6200 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd. LT NCDs CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Dee Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Jamipol Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A1+ Mittal Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 405 Revised from CARE BBB Mittal Appliances Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 2150 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 Mohan Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3055.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3550 Revised from A3 CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 21.5 Assigned Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk FacilityCARE BB/CARE A4111 Assigned P. Maneklal Soni & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Pluto Real Estate Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Sindhanur Gangavathi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1800 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA 757 Assigned Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wind World Wind Farms Hindustan Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned