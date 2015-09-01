Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Finepac Structures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 69 Assigned K.R. Anand ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Reaffirmed Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt ST Bk Fac (CP) * CARE A1+ 300 Assigned Ltd *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Samarth Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Revised from CARE A4 The Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 105 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) (enhanced from Rs.2.50 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atharva Education Society Bk Fac - - Withdrawn B. M. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Baid Leasing And Finance Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Birla Sun Life Cash Plus CREDIT QUALITY CARE AAAmfs Notice for RATING Withdrawal Daffodil Techno India Foundation Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Ltd Finepac Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 81 Assigned Jeewan Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K.R. Anand LT Bk Fac CARE BB 610 Assigned Kareli Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.6 Revised from CARE B Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk CARE BB/ 100 Revised from Facility CARE A4 CARE B / Reaffirmed Loxim Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned /CARE A3 Moka Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2.3 Assigned Moka Business Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 66 Assigned Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 10682.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 989.50 Cr) Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 379.50 Cr) NHPC Ltd. Outstanding LT CARE AAA 1710 Assigned Bonds Nidhi Ginning Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.5 Assigned Raxa Security Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB-Bk CARE BB 150 Assigned Overdraft Raxa Security Services Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - CARE BB/ 100 Assigned Non-FB BG* CARE A4 *(Including Sublimit of LOC of Rs.2.50 crore of tenor - 180 days) Samarth Diamond LT / ST Bk CARE BB+/ 300 Revised from Facility CARE A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 (enhanced from 25 Cr) Saraswati Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 5 Cr) The Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 900 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) (enhanced from Rs.55.50 crore) Vatika One Express City Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD * CARE BB (SO) 1000 Assigned (Formerly Cayden Developers Pvt Ltd) * Repayable in 42 equal monthly instalments after a moratorium of 18 months from the date of allotment. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)