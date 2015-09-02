Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A3 290 Assigned fund based Arvind Lifestyles Brands Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ (SO) 250 Assigned issue (Standalone) # # Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of CP issue. The Bank limits to the extent of Rs.100 crore (total rated standalone CP issue) will be kept unutilized throughout the tenure of the instrument. Askar Microns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned DRT Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 998.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 96 Cr) Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Parry Enterprises India Ltd CP Issue* CARE A2+ 200 Revised from CARE A2 * Commercial paper issue to be carved out of fund-based working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Telecom Assets Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 398.5 Assigned (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated CARE BBB+ , CARE A2 ) Aditya Timpack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.2 Assigned Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 356.7 Assigned Aradhya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 1213.3 Assigned Askar Microns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned DRT Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 601.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.66 Cr) Emerging Glass India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 850 Assigned A4+ Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A 750 Assigned (Proposed) Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Redeemable CARE AAA (SO) 1000 % Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs / NCD* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India (GoI) for timely payment of interest and repayment of principal subject to terms and conditions and structured payment mechanism as per the guarantee/trusteeship document submitted to CARE. The GOI guarantee will continue to be valid even in the event of referral of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL) to the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) under SICA, 1985. Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.3 Assigned Jesons Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A 1105 Revised from CARE A4+ Jesons Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 411.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Reduced from 43.40 Cr Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2800 Assigned Parry Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 335 Revised from CARE BBB+ Valuent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BB (SO) 1200 Provisional @ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of escrow of cash receivables from Panchsheel Pratishtha project and explicit support from Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited. Furthermore, the above rating is provisional and will be confirmed once the company submits the sanction letter with the proposed structure for the rated debt facility to the satisfaction of CARE. Vishwas Corporation Bk facility - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)