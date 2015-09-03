Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rattanindia Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eduestate LT Bk Fac @ CARE BB 58.7 Revised from CARE BB- @For rating of bank facilities of Eduestate (EDU), CARE has combined the EDU and Shishukunj Educational Society (SES) as EDU has direct operational and financial linkages with SES. Goel Ganga Developers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4500 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 100 Cr) Goyal International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.9 Reaffirmed* * Rating suspension revoked Rattanindia Nasik Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42400 Revised from CARE BBB- Rattanindia Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 76921.4 Reaffirmed Sadhu Singh Hamdard Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 327.2 Assigned Sagar Wines Marketeers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Shri Muniveer Spinning Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.8 Revised from CARE BB- Shri Muniveer Spinning Mills LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 8.1 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3416.3 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 308.51 Cr) Skipper Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 9600 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A- / CARE A2 (enhanced from 710 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)