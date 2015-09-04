Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chemithon Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Digjam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 545 Reaffirmed Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 160000 Revised from CARE A2 Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac (Bill / CARE A1+(SO)^ 17000 Revised from Invoice CARE A2+ Discounting) ^ The rating of invoice discounting facility derives comfort from the credit quality of the underlying receivables and the escrow account structure that has been implemented by Essar Oil Ltd (EOL), to service the liability towards the Bank arising out of discounted invoices. The credit rating is subject to EOL ensuring compliance with the escrow account structure. The rating is constrained by the structure not being bankruptcy remote. Lipi Data Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1650 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 625 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 50.00 CR) Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Assigned * carved out from the sanctioned working capital bank limits. Topsun Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 97 Assigned Zigma Laminates & Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 412.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 46.28 CR) Alumina Refinery Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Amarjyoti Dall Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Arun Fabricators LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Chemithon Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Digjam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 275 Reaffirmed Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 90775.8 Revised from CARE A- Heaven Associate Bk Fac - - Suspended Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21201.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesNCD- Series-I CARE BBB- 83 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesNCD- Series-III CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Tranche I & II) Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A3 Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 680 Assigned Jalaram Cotton And Proteins Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jupiter Petrochem LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Kalka Home Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 245 Assigned Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Lulu Cyber Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 411.7 Assigned Maa Shakumbari Devi Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Maha Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Maha Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4+ Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3680 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 420.40 CR) R.D Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.D Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Reliance Big Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A+(SO) 3000 Assigned Sachika Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Topsun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 518.4 Assigned Zigma Laminates & Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 105 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.