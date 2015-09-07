Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coromandel Electric Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Assigned D. K. Project Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 Cr) Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Assigned K.P. Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Kasuya Gpp Auto Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Neutral Publishing House Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 15 Cr) Nook Micro Distribution Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 % Oswal Knitting And Spinning IndustriesST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ltd Seema Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 255 Assigned Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB(FD) 400 Reaffirmed Instrument (Fixed Deposit) Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE A+(FD) 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Excello Urban Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 422 Assigned Ltd Arun Fabricators LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Bhagawati India Motorizer Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Coromandel Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 107.3 Assigned D. K. Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Friends Polypack LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.24 Cr) Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2317.8 Assigned K. Ramachandra Rao Transmission And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned Projects Pvt Ltd K.P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 125 Assigned CARE A3 Kasuya Gpp Auto Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Assigned Laxmi Sopan Agriculture Produce LT Bk Fac CARE B 71.8 Assigned Marketing Co. Ltd Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 140 Assigned CARE A2+ Neutral Publishing House Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 225 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs 55.78 Cr) Nook Micro Distribution Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 440 % NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA 50000 Assigned Programme for FY16 (Including TFBs) Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 110 Assigned CARE A2+ Oswal Knitting And Spinning IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Ltd R.K Ice & Cold Storage Bk Fac - - Suspended Seema Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Assigned Sevcon India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Sai Organic Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.8 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 14 Cr) Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Ltd Suba Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1354.7 Reaffirmed Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 500 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Terrace Valley Hotel LT Bk Fac CARE B 59 Assigned Three Platinum Softech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Yashwant Place Service Station Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)