Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Consite Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 78 Assigned Essel Propack Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 550 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.70 Cr) Jesons Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1305 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110.50 Cr) Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 362 Reaffirmed Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150.7 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 27.07 Cr) Veekay Plast ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Timpack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.2 Assigned Classic Mall Development Company Pvt NCDs (NCD) issue CARE AA+(SO) 4500 Assigned Ltd Consite Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Emami Frank Ross Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 342.5 Reaffirmed Essel Propack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2140 Revised from CARE A (reduced from Rs.496.85 Cr) Essel Propack Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 900 Revised from CARE A Essel Propack Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 950 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A/ CARE A2+ Garg Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 188.8 Assigned Jai Bajrang Steels Bk Fac - - Suspended Jesons Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 676.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 41.15 Cr) Laxmi Sopan Agriculture Produce LT Bk Fac CARE B 71.8 Assigned Marketing Co. Ltd Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2235.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.234.29 Cr) S.G.S Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Spm Marbles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 318 Revised from CARE D (enhanced from 20.18 Cr) Sushil Udyog Bk Fac - - Suspended Titan Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 131.1 Assigned Veekay Plast LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)