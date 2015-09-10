Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cuarzo ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 25 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Private Limited and Orient Glazes Private Limited together referred to as Nahar group Gmr Hyderabad International Airport ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1620 Revised from Ltd CARE A3+ (enhanced from 107.00 CR) Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Hilton Metal Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Raunaq Automotive Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Saptagir Camphor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 146.6 Reaffirmed Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 650 Reaffirmed Tayal Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cuarzo LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 26.7 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Private Limited and Orient Glazes Private Limited together referred to as Nahar group Cuarzo LT/ST Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 35 Revised from /CARE A2+(SO) CARE BBB+(SO) / CARE A2(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Private Limited and Orient Glazes Private Limited together referred to as Nahar group Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE D 14799.3 Revised from CARE BB Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LtLT Bk Fac CARE A- 17727.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 1248.86 CR) Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.6 Revised from CARE B Hilton Metal Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt NCD CARE BBB 1000 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Maithon Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 400 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Mandakini Travel & Tours Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 110 Assigned New Sapna Granite Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.3 Assigned Raunaq Automotive Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 258.9 Assigned Saptagir Camphor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 55.00 cr) Sarthak Innovations Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sarvag Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Tayal Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.3 Assigned The Tier Ii And Lower Tier Ii Bond Proposed Tier II CARE A- 1500 Assigned Issues Bonds (Basel III Compliant) The Tier Ii And Lower Tier Ii Bond Lower Tier II CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed Issues Bonds - Series I The Tier Ii And Lower Tier Ii Bond Lower Tier II CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Issues Bonds - Series II The Tier Ii And Lower Tier Ii Bond Tier II Bonds CARE A- 781 Reaffirmed Issues (Basel III Compliant) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.