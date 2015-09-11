Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1220 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Assigned Tvs Motor Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2951.4 Reaffirmed Tvs Motor Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5188 Reaffirmed Abp Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Coal Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Assigned Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Redeemable CARE D 1000 Revised from Non-Convertible* CARE AAA *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India (GoI) for timely payment of interest and repayment of principal subject to terms and conditions and structured payment mechanism as per the guarantee/trusteeship document submitted to CARE. The GOI guarantee will continue to be valid even in the event of referral of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL) to the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) under SICA, 1985. Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 218.9 Reaffirmed Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 63.5 Reaffirmed A4 Ocl Iron & Steel Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned S. H. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Sms-Aabs India Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 565.7 Assigned Sms-Aabs India Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 34.3 Assigned A2 Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 15 Assigned A3 Srinivasa Educational Academy LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Tejraj Realtors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned Tvs Motor Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2567.5 Revised from CARE AA Tvs Motor Co. Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 2250 Revised from A1+ CARE AA / CARE A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)