Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1220 Reaffirmed
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Assigned
Tvs Motor Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2951.4 Reaffirmed
Tvs Motor Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5188 Reaffirmed
Abp Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed
Aggarwal Coal Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Assigned
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Redeemable CARE D 1000 Revised from
Non-Convertible* CARE AAA
*backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India (GoI) for timely
payment of interest and repayment of principal subject to terms and conditions and structured
payment mechanism as per the
guarantee/trusteeship document submitted to CARE. The GOI guarantee will continue to be valid
even in the event of referral of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL) to the Board for
Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) under SICA, 1985.
Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 218.9 Reaffirmed
Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 63.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Ocl Iron & Steel Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned
S. H. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned
Sms-Aabs India Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 565.7 Assigned
Sms-Aabs India Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 34.3 Assigned
A2
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 15 Assigned
A3
Srinivasa Educational Academy LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned
Tejraj Realtors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned
Tvs Motor Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2567.5 Revised from
CARE AA
Tvs Motor Co. Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 2250 Revised from
A1+ CARE AA /
CARE A1+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
