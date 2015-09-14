Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Adi Tradelink ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Girnar Hosiery Works (Regd) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 Cr) Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 305 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.24.50 Crore) Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 119.2 Reaffirmed Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 154.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.18.24 crore) Adi Tradelink LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds issue CARE A-(SO) 47763.2 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Holding Ltd Proposed NCD @ CARE AAA(SO) 6000 Provisional @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited; the rating is provisional and subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents such as Corporate Guarantee and Term Sheet of the NCD issue to the satisfaction of CARE. Business Broadcast News Holding Ltd Proposed NCD @ CARE AAA(SO) 3000 Provisional @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited; the rating is provisional and subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents such as Corporate Guarantee and Term Sheet of the NCD issue to the satisfaction of CARE. Crossword Bookstores Ltd Bk facility - LT CARE A (SO) 50 Assigned loans * * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Crossword Bookstores Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A (SO) 500 Provisional ** **To be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Crossword Bookstores Ltd Bk facility Fund CARE A (SO) 50 Assigned Based - LT/ /CARE A1 (SO) ST-Working Capital Limits * * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Crossword Bookstores Ltd Bk facility Fund CARE A (SO) 130 Provisional Based - LT/ /CARE A1 (SO) ST-Working Capital Limits ** **To be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Girnar Hosiery Works (Regd) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 348.3 Reaffirmed Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2250 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds issue CARE A-(SO) 40612.4 Reaffirmed Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds issue CARE A-(SO) 39784.8 Reaffirmed Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 251.7 Assigned Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2613 Revised from CARE B- (enhanced from 12.64 Cr) Printwell Offset LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.3 Reaffirmed Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sai Swarnamandir Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 261.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.19.10 Crore) Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.8 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 12.49 Cr) Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 120 Revised from A4 CARE BB- /CARE A4 Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 29.9 Assigned Tata Technologies Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ Tejraj Promoters & Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned Tejraj Promoters & Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Vijay Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)