Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.P. Bagal & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Reaffirmed Gmmco Ltd Proposed CP Issue #CARE A1+ 500 Assigned # Carved out of the sanctioned fund based working capital limits Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 45110 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 9,310 CR) Neo Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed Orvi Design Studio ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 250 Assigned carved out of the working capital limits of the company and backed by a proposed credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable on demand back-stop facility provided by IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI rated CARE AA+ for various Tier II issues) Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 22 Assigned Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 850 Reaffirmed Sylvanus Properties Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed @ backed byunconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) Vakrangee Ltd ST Bk Fac - NFB CARE A3+ 1590 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 188 Assigned A4 Athena Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 1525 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) C.P. Bagal & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE B+ G.S. Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 68 Assigned A4 Gmmco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6905.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 613.08 CR) Gmmco Ltd Proposed CARE AA 1750 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture issue Gmmco Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 4500 Reaffirmed A1+ Hdfc Bank Ltd. Assignee Payouts - - Withdrawn Housing Development Finance Corp LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 114220 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 13,149 CR) Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA-(SO) 5121.2 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) Indo Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.7 Assigned Janani Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Janani Exports Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 4 CR] Juventus Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA-(SO) 1900 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) Lucina Land Development Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO) 3000 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ). Maharashtra State Distribution CompanyProposed TL/NCDs CARE A+(SO) 5000 Assigned Ltd. Neo Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1003.5 Reaffirmed Neo Metaliks Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Assigned /CARE A3 Orvi Design Studio LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.5 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned (India) Ltd Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Assigned (India) Ltd A3+ Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5.7 Assigned Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 20 Assigned A4+ Saumya Mining Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Selene Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA-(SO) 1181.8 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 986.2 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Springfield Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 380 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd (Sefpl)IIERT March 2013 - - Withdrawn IV Series A PTCs Sylvanus Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCD issue @ CARE AA-(SO) 1500 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* (TL) CARE BBB+(SO) 130 Reaffirmed *Backed by the Shortfall undertaking provided by Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ** (TL) CARE BBB+(SO) 70 Reaffirmed ** To be backed by the Shortfall undertaking provided by SSL Vakrangee Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB 5910 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -