Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Excel Metal Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned J.D Sons Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.42 Cr) M. Ranganathan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 38.2 Reaffirmed Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.1 Revised from CARE D Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 530 Reaffirmed Seth Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Star Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A4 Suman Agritech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 535 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2 Cr) Yogindera Worsted Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artemis Medicare Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450.2 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 66.68 Cr) Artemis Medicare Services Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 250 Revised from A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3 (enhanced from 14 Cr) Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD * CARE AA+ (SO) 500 Assigned *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD * CARE AA+ (SO) 500 Provisional *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Dolvi Coke Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11000 Assigned Excel Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Assigned J.D Sons Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 265 Reaffirmed Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.25 Cr) M. Ranganathan LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 34 Assigned Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 195 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.9 Revised from CARE D Matadeen Ramchandra Agarwal LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Matadeen Ramchandra Agarwal LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 15 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 374.8 Reaffirmed Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 550 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ National Highways Authority Of India Proposed LT CARE AAA 240000 Assigned Tax-free Bonds Om Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 420 Reaffirmed Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2050 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd (enhanced from 20 Cr) Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB / 2745.5 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd CARE A3+ (enhanced from 5 Cr) Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB- 1400 Assigned Seth Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 593.3 Assigned Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C+ 698.9 Reaffirmed Star Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Revised from CARE BB- Suman Agritech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 532.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 32.28 Cr) Trehan Home Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Universal Stainless Suppliers LT Bk Fac CARE B 87.5 Assigned Yogindera Worsted Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C+ 661.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.