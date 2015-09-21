Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amsat Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned C S Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 187.5 Assigned Five Core Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 440 Assigned Gulshan Polyols Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 121.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.25.42 crore) Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 365 Assigned Hatsun Agro Product Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 620 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Revised from CARE A4+ Karuna Management Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 88 Reaffirmed Lalitha Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Narsingh Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 45 Revised from CARE A3(SO) National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 545 Cr) National Engineering Industries Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 155 Cr) National Engineering Industries Ltd CP CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45 Cr) Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 325 Revised from CARE A3+ (Reduced from 35 Cr) SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 648.3 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from 65.50 Cr) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. Medium Term CARE BBB+ (FD) 10000 Reaffirmed Instrument - Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amsat Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned Arman Financial Services Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE BB 27 Revised from CARE BB+ Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BB+ 2677 Revised from Bonds * CARE BBB- *outstanding of Rs.117.70 as on June 30, 2015 Five Core Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Assigned Gulshan Polyols Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1791.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.75.49 crore) Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Assigned Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4374.9 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3761.8 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 981 Revised from CARE BB+ Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 126.2 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Just Textiles Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Karuna Management Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 945 Reaffirmed Lalitha Metals LT Bk Fac CARE B- 79.3 Assigned Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Revised from CARE B Namra Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 541.8 Reaffirmed Namra Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB- (SO) 183.3 Reaffirmed # backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Arman Financial Services Ltd. Namra Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB- (SO) 24.9 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional & irrevocable letter of comfort provided by Arman Financial Services Ltd. Narsingh Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 720 Revised from CARE BBB- Narsingh Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) National Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3430.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 325 Cr) P T Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.8 Assigned Radhe Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed S E Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6875 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2474.2 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 251.73 Cr) SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2327.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 249.25 Cr) Span Outsourcing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - CARE BB/ 100 Assigned FB-Proposed CARE A4 V.D. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 