Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CT Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Elkay Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Assigned Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned HMT Ltd. Non-FB- ST- LC/BG CARE A4 112.5 Assigned K.Philip D'Costa ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Karuna Telelink Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO)* 1 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Karuna Management Services Ltd (KMSL; rated CARE BBB /CARE A3+) Nutech Jetting Equipment (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned Ltd Sita Shree Food Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 261.7 Reaffirmed VUB Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B- 358.1 Assigned Ltd Ashwani Goyal LT Bk Fac CARE B 107.1 Assigned Capri Global Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3000 Revised from CARE A Elkay Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80.6 Assigned Elkay Telelinks Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Assigned /CARE A3 Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23.3 Assigned Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd LT / Short- term CARE BB/CARE A4120 Assigned Bk Fac Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 97.6 Reaffirmed Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.5 Reaffirmed Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 7 Reaffirmed Gurudev Corporation LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 500 Suspension A4 revoked and rating Reaffirmed HMT Ltd. FB-LT-CC CARE B- 445.6 Assigned J J Hi Tech Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 123 Reaffirmed K.Philip D'Costa LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Assigned Karuna Telelink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 59 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Karuna Management Services Ltd (KMSL; rated CARE BBB /CARE A3+) Laxminarayan Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.2 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Nspr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 55 Assigned Nutech Jetting Equipment (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 148 Assigned Ltd Nutech Jetting Equipment (India) Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.5 Assigned Ltd Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 844.8 Reaffirmed Sita Shree Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1231.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Sumangal Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.25 Assigned Sumangal Ispat Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A416.8 Assigned Suruchi Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Swami Threads Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ Suspended The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 116.5 Assigned Udupi Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 147.5 Assigned Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5000 Assigned VUB Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.