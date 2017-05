Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amol Dicalite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Ashish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile CP* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Micro Inks Pvt Ltd) * Carved out of the working capital limits of the company Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 96492.5 Revised from CARE A1+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP CARE A1 41500 Revised from CARE A1+ Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd STD programme CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (including CP) Sundaram Jewelry ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 9 CR) Textrade International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Assigned Um Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed United Machinery & Appliances ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Gwalior Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 861.9 Assigned Agra Gwalior Pathways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 358.1 Assigned /CARE A3+(SO) Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 24119 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V to Series IX) Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I & II) Allahabad Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed (Series I, Tranche I & II) Amol Dicalite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 67.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.44 CR) Amol Dicalite Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 38.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Asps Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)* 500 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Shyam Sel & Power Ltd (SSPL; rated CARE A/CARE A1) Baldev Krishan Memorial Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE B 86 Assigned Society Excel Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 570 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 25 CR) Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3880 Revised from Micro Inks Pvt Ltd) CARE AA+ Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 8434 Revised from Micro Inks Pvt Ltd) A1+ CARE AA+ / CARE A1+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 229887.5Revised from CARE AA Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE A+ 5000 Revised from CARE AA Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE A+ 10000 Revised from CARE AA Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-III CARE A+ 8620 Revised from CARE AA Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 1000 Revised from Programme-IV CARE AA Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-V CARE A+ 7500 Revised from CARE AA Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 236.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 26.25 CR) Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 25 Revised from CARE A2 CARE A3+ Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 75 Revised from CARE A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Renew Wind Energy (Jath) Ltd LT Instrument -NCD CARE AA+(SO) 4510 Assigned @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable first loss partial guarantee from Indian Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL, rated 'CARE AAA') to the extent of (i) 26% of the outstanding principal amount until September 30, 2017 (ii) higher of 28% of the principal amount or Rs.60 crore for the period commencing on October 1, 2017 until the final redemption date, provided that the guaranteed amount shall not exceed 50% of the outstanding principal amount at any time during guarantee term. Shri Agrawal Education And Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 206.3 Revised from Society CARE BB Shyam Sel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Ska Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Assigned Sms-Aabs India Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1001 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.56.57 crore) Sms-Aabs India Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 432 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.3.43 crore) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A 375 Revised from Instrument (Series CARE A+ I) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE A+ 1000 Revised from NCD (Series II) CARE AA- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE A+ 1000 Revised from NCD (Series III) CARE AA- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE A+ 2000 Revised from NCD (Series IV) CARE AA- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE A+ 900 Revised from NCD (Series V) CARE AA- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE A+ 1430 Revised from NCD (Series VI) CARE AA- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE A+ 498 Revised from NCD (Series VII) CARE AA- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE A+ 220 Revised from NCD (Series VIII) CARE AA- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 124976 Revised from CARE AA Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Secured Bonds CARE AA- 4150 Revised from (Series VII) CARE AA Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 32.8 Revised from Bonds (Series VII) CARE AA Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Secured Bonds CARE AA- 7500 Revised from (Series XI) CARE AA Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Secured Bonds CARE AA- 700 Revised from (Series XII) CARE AA Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 900 Revised from Bonds (Series XII) CARE AA Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 2500 Revised from Bonds (Series XIII) CARE AA Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1182 Assigned Bonds (Series XIV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE A 500 Revised from subordinated Tier CARE AA- II NCDs (Series I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE A 2000 Revised from subordinated Tier CARE AA- II NCDs (Series II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE A 500 Revised from subordinated Tier CARE AA- II NCDs (Series III) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE A 2500 Revised from subordinated Tier CARE AA- II NCDs (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE A 2500 Revised from subordinated Tier CARE AA- II NCDs (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE A 2564.9 Revised from subordinated Tier CARE AA- II NCDs (Series VI) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 119334.5Revised from CARE AA- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT infrastructure CARE A+ 248.9 Revised from bond CARE AA- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 50 Revised from Bonds (Series I) CARE AA- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 3610 Revised from Bonds (Series II) CARE AA- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 2500 Revised from Bonds (Series III) CARE AA- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 2393.7 Revised from Bonds (Series IV) CARE AA- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 4685.9 Revised from Bonds (Series V) CARE AA- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 2026.5 Revised from Bonds (Series VII) CARE AA- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 137.3 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA- (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 0.3 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA- (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 2000 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA- (Series VI) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 973.5 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA- (Series VII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 10000 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA- (Series VIII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE A+ 1738.6 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA- (Series IX) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A+ 3261.4 Revised from Bonds (Series IX) CARE AA- Textrade International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1200 Assigned /CARE A3 Transstroy Bhopal Biaora Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 5000 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Transstroy Bhopal Bypass Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 2072.5 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Transstroy Dindigul Theni Kumili LT Bk Fac CARE D 1980 Revised from Tollways Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Transstroy Trichy Karaikudi Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE D 1804.3 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Um Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed United Machinery & Appliances LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Vcarve Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 837.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82.20 CR) Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 510 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (enhanced from 50 CR) Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier 