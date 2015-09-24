Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ceat Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Based on confirmation from the company stating that aggregate of CP outstanding
and other working capital borrowings shall not exceed the
sanctioned fund based limits of Rs 500 crore.
GMR Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways ST Bk Fac CARE D 870 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd. CARE A3
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A2+ 800 Revised from
(Carved out of CARE A1
working capital facility)
Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1290 Reaffirmed
Eros International Media Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Reenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3450 Revised from
CARE A1
Reenply Industries Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 250 Revised from
CP) programme* CARE A1
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company.
Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahkari Mandli ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed
Viksu Designs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd NCD CARE A Withdrawn
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3538.6 Revised from
CARE A
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2112.5 Revised from
A2+ CARE A / CARE
A1
Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 277.4* Reclassification
of facilities
* Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 7180 Revised from
/CARE A2+ (SO) Provisional
CARE A (SO)/
CARE A1 (SO)
Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 2480 Revised from
Provisional
CARE A (SO)
Eros International Media Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AA- 7500 Reaffirmed
Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE AA- 2659.9 Reaffirmed
Gmr Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways LT Bk Fac CARE D 16815.5 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd. CARE BBB-
K. G. P. Gold Palace LT Bk Fac CARE B 9 Revised from
CARE B+
K. G. P. Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.5 Revised from
CARE B+
Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1566 Reaffirmed
Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.5 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 346.6 Revised from
CARE C
Kgb Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ Withdrawn
Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.4 Assigned
Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE A+ Withdrawn
MAK Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned
Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 178.8 Revised from
CARE B
Rameshwar Ginning Factory Bk facility CARE B+ Withdrawn
Reenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2661.3 Revised from
CARE A
Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 234.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahkari Mandli LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd A4
Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 186 Assigned
Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 34 Assigned
A4
Syndicate Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 17500 Assigned
Tathastu Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned
Tathastu Spintex Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 17.5 Assigned
A4
Vijay M Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 545 Revised from
A2+ CARE
BBB+/CARE A2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
