Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ceat Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Based on confirmation from the company stating that aggregate of CP outstanding and other working capital borrowings shall not exceed the sanctioned fund based limits of Rs 500 crore. GMR Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways ST Bk Fac CARE D 870 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE A3 Elecon Engineering Co Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A2+ 800 Revised from (Carved out of CARE A1 working capital facility) Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1290 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Reenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3450 Revised from CARE A1 Reenply Industries Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 250 Revised from CP) programme* CARE A1 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahkari Mandli ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed Ltd Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Viksu Designs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elecon Engineering Co Ltd NCD CARE A Withdrawn Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3538.6 Revised from CARE A Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2112.5 Revised from A2+ CARE A / CARE A1 Elecon Engineering Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 277.4* Reclassification of facilities * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 7180 Revised from /CARE A2+ (SO) Provisional CARE A (SO)/ CARE A1 (SO) Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 2480 Revised from Provisional CARE A (SO) Eros International Media Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AA- 7500 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE AA- 2659.9 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways LT Bk Fac CARE D 16815.5 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE BBB- K. G. P. Gold Palace LT Bk Fac CARE B 9 Revised from CARE B+ K. G. P. Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.5 Revised from CARE B+ Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1566 Reaffirmed Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 346.6 Revised from CARE C Kgb Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ Withdrawn Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.4 Assigned Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE A+ Withdrawn MAK Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 178.8 Revised from CARE B Rameshwar Ginning Factory Bk facility CARE B+ Withdrawn Reenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2661.3 Revised from CARE A Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 234.4 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahkari Mandli LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 100 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 186 Assigned Simero Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 34 Assigned A4 Syndicate Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 17500 Assigned Tathastu Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Tathastu Spintex Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 17.5 Assigned A4 Vijay M Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 545 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/CARE A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.